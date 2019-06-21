Future Diamond Hogs earn All-America honors, stats for Class of 2019
Several future Razorbacks have been recognized as high school All-Americans.
Collegiate Baseball tabbed Arkansas signees Blake Adams and Kevin Heinrich as a first- and second-team All-Americans, respectively. Commit Masyn Winn and signee Nathan Stevens were named to USA Today’s All-USA squads, nabbing second- and third-team honors, respectively.
Adams is expected to make the quickest impact among that group, as he’s a member of the Razorbacks’ 2019 signing class. There was some concern they might lose him to the MLB Draft, but a high asking price led to him going undrafted.
When he wasn’t pitching, Adams was an outfielder who hit .318 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs for Springdale Har-Ber. He also drew a team-high 20 walks as teams routinely pitched around him. His future is on the mound, though. As a senior, Adams went 7-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings.
Helping the Wildcats to three straight state championship game appearances in Arkansas’ largest classification, Adams won the title as a junior. He has also been named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.
