HawgBeat - Future Hogs under Friday night lights: Week four recap

Several Razorback 2021 commits had an open date this past week so only six of the 19 got pads popping under the Friday night lights.

Tight end commit Erin Outley missed his second game of the season due to injury. Running back AJ Green had a bye, as did Cameron Little, Solomon Wright, Christopher Paul, Terry Wells and Marco Avant. Running back Javion Hunt saw his game with Carl Albert cancelled against Shawnee on Friday. Ketron Jackson, Jaedon Wilson, Chase Lowery, Devon Manuel and Raheim Sanders are all waiting to start their seasons in Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

Check out scores, stats and highlights from the Friday night performances...

Winning a second game without tight end Outley, QB Landon Rogers has Parkview rolling. He put up 151 yards passing on 18 throws with 11 completions. He also ran for another 40 yards and finished the night against Pine Bluff with four touchdowns. Parkview won 28-6 and is 3-0 heading into conference play.