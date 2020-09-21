HawgBeat - Future Hogs under Friday night lights: Week four recap

Future Hogs under Friday night lights: Week four recap
Several Razorback 2021 commits had an open date this past week so only six of the 19 got pads popping under the Friday night lights.
Tight end commit Erin Outley missed his second game of the season due to injury. Running back AJ Green had a bye, as did Cameron Little, Solomon Wright, Christopher Paul, Terry Wells and Marco Avant. Running back Javion Hunt saw his game with Carl Albert cancelled against Shawnee on Friday. Ketron Jackson, Jaedon Wilson, Chase Lowery, Devon Manuel and Raheim Sanders are all waiting to start their seasons in Texas, Louisiana and Florida.
Check out scores, stats and highlights from the Friday night performances...
Winning a second game without tight end Outley, QB Landon Rogers has Parkview rolling. He put up 151 yards passing on 18 throws with 11 completions. He also ran for another 40 yards and finished the night against Pine Bluff with four touchdowns. Parkview won 28-6 and is 3-0 heading into conference play.
Meanwhile, down in Texas, QB Lucas Coley and Cornerstone Christian put the hurt on Founders Classical Academy to the tune of 78-0. Coley was replaced after leading the Warriors to a 23-0 first quarter. Cornerstone is now 3-1.
Speaking of beat downs, Missouri safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and the Lincoln Prep Blue Tigers won 56-0 over East on Friday night. Hamilton-Jordan had seven tackles, three for a loss, two touchdowns and a fumble recovery. Watch his highlights here.
Wide receiver commit Bryce Stephens and John Marshall had a narrow win against Heritage Hall Friday night but they're 2-1 none the less. Watch his highlights here.
Switched up from their original schedule, Rivercrest played Como-Pickton and took the win despite a messy first half. OL Cole Carson helped push the Rebels to the 28-12 victory.
Lastly, in an impromptu match against Bishop McGuinness, Keuan Parker and Booker T. Washington fell 28-17.
2022 commit JJ Hollingsworth also had seven tackles to help Greenland take down Berryville 50-28.
