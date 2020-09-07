HawgBeat - Future Hogs under Friday night lights: Week two recap

Fourteen of the Razorbacks 19 senior commits put on their pads and helmets for week two action in Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma. Check out scores, stats and highlights from their performances... Razorback linebacker commit Christopher Paul racked up 12 tackles and three tackles for loss in Crisp County's 7-0 win over 7A Tift County. The Cougars didn't allow Tift a first down until the second half of the game. Paul is currently playing around 237 pounds. He also had a catch on offense.

Back like I never left‼️🐾💪🏾 😤 pic.twitter.com/TLcLEsktPW — Christopher “POOH” Paul Jr. (@PoohPaul4) September 6, 2020

Kicker commit Cameron Little and his Southmoore squad fell to 0-2 with a loss against Deer Creek. They fought back from a 30-3 deficit but time ran out on the comeback at 30-24. He put a 47-yarder through the uprights and here's Little doing what he can with a successful fake punt for a first down:

The kickers have been the top performers for both teams. But they’re not only making an impact with their kicking. Deer Creek’s Logan Ward caught a touchdown pass and Southmoore’s Cameron Little executed a fake punt. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/jHtaO9ZpYk — James D. Jackson (@JamesDJackson15) September 4, 2020

John Marshall wideout Bryce Stephens had a night in their win over Bethany. He had three scores helping them to the 51-20 victory. Stephens totalled 50 yards on his three receptions:

Here's a look at John Marshall senior Bryce Stephens (@brycestephens_) night. The Arkansas commit hauled in two TD's while I was there. #OKPreps #WPS pic.twitter.com/NxC0LSsgSe — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) September 5, 2020

Cornerstone Christian couldn't keep up their upset magic in week two, losing to Trinity Christian and falling to 1-1 on the season. Arkansas QB commit Lucas Coley got rolling in the second half but it wasn't enough for a comeback. He put up 259 yards passing, 27 yards rushing and four scores:

Tough night for Cornerstone losing to a very good Trinity Christian team, 40-28. @RazorbackFB commit @LucasColeyQB dropped this dime in the 2nd quarter. Added a couple of other solid plays as well. #WPS pic.twitter.com/lpoqCTG4j1 — Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) September 5, 2020

Coley's class counterpart Landon Rogers had an explosive week one for Parkview. The Patriots won 49-0 over LR Southwest behind three scores from Rogers. Rogers tallied 150 yards passing and 88 yards rushing. He also got fellow commit, tight end Erin Outley involved in the scoring. Outley had two catches for 90 yards and a touchdown:

Running back AJ Green and Union lost a close one Friday night, just 14-7 to Broken Arrow on the road. All the scoring action was in the first half in what turned out to be a defensive battle. Green was able to put up more than his week one yardage with 125 yards on 14 carries. Green's counterpart Javion Hunt put up 21 carries for 139 yards and one touchdown for Carl Albert in their come-from-behind win in their season opener against Midwest City. The defending state champs won 41-26.

Clock: 8:42 1Q. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/e6J9ttAgJa — James D. Jackson (@JamesDJackson15) September 5, 2020

Offensive line commits Terry Wells and Cole Carson both got wins on Friday night. Wynne moves to 2-0 after their 39-6 win over West Memphis while Rivercrest is now 1-1 with their 40-6 win over Detroit. New Jonesboro addition Marco Avant has been making his impact early. The linebacker put up 12 tackles and a sack but the Hurricane still fell to Cabot 36-32 on Friday night. You can watch his highlights here. In Solomon Wright's first game for Vian, the defensive tackle had eight tackles, three TFLs, a sack and a fumble recovery. Vian is now 2-0 on the season with the 42-12 win over Eufaula. You can watch his highlights here. Cornerback commit Keuan Parker and Booker T. Washington won their defensive battle on Friday night against Del City. Washington took the dub 15-13 to move to 2-0 on the season. Finally, Razorback linebacker/nickel hybrid Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan put up a whopping 17 tackles in Lincoln College Prep's loss to Lansing, 26-7. You can watch his highlights here.