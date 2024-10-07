Advertisement

Social media reacts to Arkansas' 19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee

Social media reacts to Arkansas' 19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee

Social media reacts to Arkansas' 19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee

 • Riley McFerran
Highlights from Arkansas' upset win No. 4 Tennessee

Highlights from Arkansas' upset win No. 4 Tennessee

The Arkansas Razorbacks took down the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in electric fashion.

 • Daniel Fair
Scoring Recap: Arkansas 19, Tennessee 14

Scoring Recap: Arkansas 19, Tennessee 14

Join in on HawgBeat's live game thread on The Trough message board for updates from Arkansas vs Tennessee.

Premium contentForums content
 • Mason Choate
Arkansas football availability report - Tennessee week

Arkansas football availability report - Tennessee week

Arkansas football availability report - Tennessee week (Gameday Update)

 • Riley McFerran
How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs Tennessee

How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs Tennessee

How to watch/stream/listen Arkansas football's game vs the Tennessee Volunteers in Fayetteville.

 • Mason Choate

Published Oct 7, 2024
FutureCast Alert: 2025 five-star guard
Default Avatar
Jackson Collier  •  HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@JacksonCollier
info icon
