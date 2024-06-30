The Arkansas baseball program has a long track record of quality frontline aces in its pitching staff, and the Razorbacks may have their next candidate for the 2025 season in right-handed pitcher Gabe Gaeckle.

Expected "to be a big-leaguer one day" according to head coach Dave Van Horn, Gaeckle shined during his freshman season in Fayetteville with a 2.32 ERA and 57 strikeouts across 42.2 IP out of the bullpen.

Following in the footsteps of Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith, Gaeckle made the official roster for USA Baseball's Collegiate Team and will use that time this summer to continue developing his maturity around some of the best young talent in the world.

"It’s just going to make him better," Van Horn said on Wednesday. "Gaeckle’s already mature for a sophomore to be. You can see his demeanor on the mound. All indications are he’s going to be a starter for us and he’ll be a great one."