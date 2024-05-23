HOOVER, Ala. — The 2-seed Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the 3-seed Kentucky Wildcats in an elimination game in the SEC Baseball Tournament on Thursday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Kentucky (39-13) suffered an 11-0 run rule defeat against LSU in seven innings Wednesday, while Arkansas (43-13) was beat 6-4 by South Carolina to get sent to the losers bracket matchup with the Tigers.

Both teams are virtual locks to be top-8 national seeds for the NCAA Tournament, so Thursday's game doesn't mean much for either's postseason hopes. Both teams are, however, trying to end their own respective two-game losing streaks.

"I don't really care who we play, honestly," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. "I just care about the shot. I just want to play good and advance a little bit and feel good when we leave."

The Razorbacks will start junior left-hander Hagen Smith, who was named SEC Pitcher of the Year on Monday. Smith owns a 9-0 record and 1.52 ERA to go with 29 walks and 150 strikeouts through 14 starts this season. Smith gave up one earned run on three hits and struck out 14 in a 10-3 win over the Wildcats in Lexington on May 3.

Kentucky is expected to start graduate senior righty Trey Pooser, who transferred in from College of Charleston. Pooser (4-1, 4.34 ERA) gave up three earned runs on four hits in 5.1 innings pitched opposite Smith in the May 3 loss.

Below are notes, details on how to watch, BetSaracen odds and player props and the pitching matchup for Arkansas' game against Kentucky at the SEC Tournament.