Game times, TV info announced for Arkansas' first 3 games of 2022

Arkansas has announced it will play in three different time slots to open the 2022 football season.

The opener against Cincinnati will get underway at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 3, followed by an 11 a.m. CT kickoff against South Carolina on Sept. 10 and 6 p.m. CT kickoff against Missouri State on Sept. 17.

The first two games — against the Bearcats and Gamecocks — will be televised on ESPN, while the matchup against the Bears out of the FCS will be online only, available on SEC Network-Plus and ESPN-Plus.

It’s the first time Arkansas’ first game will be televised on ESPN since 2006, when USC visited Fayetteville, and the first time ever that ESPN’s main channel carried its first two games of a season.

The game against Missouri State, which will mark former head coach Bobby Petrino’s return to Reynolds Razorback Stadium, will be the Razorbacks’ lone game not televised in a traditional way. The SEC’s new deal with ESPN allows no more than one game per season to be streamed online only.

However, because it is on SEC Network-Plus, it will be available for free to those with a cable plan that includes the SEC Network, similar to many non-conference basketball and baseball games. It will also be available to those who have ESPN-Plus, the network’s subscription service that is separate from cable plans.

Including the regular-season finale at Missouri, which is scheduled for Black Friday, Nov. 25, at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, Arkansas now has game times for four of its 12 games in 2022.