Gameday has arrived once again for the Razorbacks. Here is everything you need to know about their game against Colorado State...

Important Times

Parking lots open: 1:30 p.m. MT

Gates open: 3:30 p.m. MT

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. MT (6:30 p.m. CT)

Television/Radio

TV: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)

Online stream: YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu are streaming the game. It is also available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers.

TIP: Sign up for YouTube TV's free trial and cancel it after the game.

On the call: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), John Schriffen (reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On the call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) Geno Bell (reporter)

Sirius/XM channel: 125/386

Weather

Kickoff (5 p.m. MT): 81 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds SSE 8 mph

Postgame (9 p.m. MT): 65 degrees, 15 percent chance of precipitation, winds ENE 6 mph

CSU Players to Know

#1 K.J. Carta-Samuels - Grad transfer QB from Washington (2018: 52 of 83, 713 yds., 6 TD, 2 INT)

#11 Preston Williams - Transfer WR from Tennessee (2018: 15 rec., 237 yds., 2 TD)

#14 Anthony Hawkins - Starting nickel, had 3 INTs last season (2018: 2 tackles, 2 PBU)

#15 Collin Hill - QB, coming back from ACL surgery, likely to play a little

#55 Josh Watson - Starting MLB, leading tackler (2018: 28 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QBH)

#81 Olabisi Johnson - Holds CSU single-game receiving record (2018: 12 rec., 239 yds., 3 TD)

Keys to the Game

Here are three things HawgBeat is looking for out of the Razorbacks today...

1. Pressure on the QB - Colorado State has a potent passing attack led by Carta-Samuels. He picked apart Hawaii's defense, but struggled against Colorado - which had three sacks and six quarterback hurries. The Razorbacks need to disrupt him.

2. Offensive rhythm - Last week, it wasn't until the second quarter that Arkansas found its rhythm on offense and it was with Ty Storey under center. He is expected to make his first start today, which could help the Razorbacks find their footing earlier. They also need to establish their running game, which they failed to do against Eastern Illinois.

3. Steady rotation - Playing at the highest altitude in school history, Arkansas has preached hydration all week. However, the nearly mile-high elevation will inevitably cause some players to tire quicker than usual. That means the Razorbacks will need to do a good job of rotating their players to keep them fresh. It seems like they are preparing for that, with multiple guys rotating along the offensive line at practice this week.

Predictions

Vegas: -14 (O/U 70) ... That equates to Arkansas 42, Colorado State 28.

ESPN FPI: Arkansas has a 88.6 percent chance to win.

S&P+: Arkansas 47, Colorado State 26

Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): Arkansas 35, Colorado State 30

Andrew Hutchinson (updated): Arkansas 44, Colorado State 31

CSU beat writer Mike Brohard: Arkansas 41, Colorado State 21