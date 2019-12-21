After getting back on the “Muss Bus” with a win against Tulsa a week ago, the 9-1 Razorbacks are traveling to central Arkansas to take on the 7-5 Valparaiso Crusaders at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Arkansas is 24th in the latest official NET rankings, which is second best in the SEC behind only Auburn, who checks in at No. 8.

This will be the last mid-major opponent for the Razorbacks before they travel to take on Indiana and then enter into SEC play.

Here is everything you need to know about the matchup with the Crusaders:

Important Times

Doors Open: 5 p.m. (Simmons Bank Arena, formerly Verizon Arena)

Tip Off: 7 p.m.

TV/Radio

As has been the case the last several years, this game will not be televised or streamed online because the arena does not have the necessary infrastructure.

Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network - LISTEN ONLINE (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

Sirius/XM: streaming online, channel 978

From the Head Hog Eric Musselman:

“I said it the other day, my wife and I have been talking about the uniqueness of playing there,” said Musselman when asked about playing in central Arkansas. “Even though it’s a neutral site game, so to speak, on the schedule, there’s going to be a lot of Hog fans there obviously. So we’re excited. It’s unique. Not many programs get a chance to play in a different place in your state in a regular-season game.”

"Certainly I have really good respect for them and their program," Musselman said. "You look at Valpo and for many years it’s been a really, really good program that’s played in the NCAA Tournaments and always does a great job in their league play.

Valparaiso Players to Know

G Javon Freeman-Liberty: Despite his democratic last name, Freeman-Liberty has been ruling on the court. He leads the Crusaders in most major categories with 21.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game.

G Daniel Sackey: Second behind Freeman-Liberty in minutes played per game with 30, Sackey is the floor general for Valparaiso with a team high of 4.9 assist per game. This high amount of assists has also led to a team high of 2.6 turnovers per game as well.

Keys to the Game

-Keep the defensive intensity up. Arkansas is one of the leading teams in turnovers per game. If the Razorbacks can dismantle the Crusaders and get up early, then they should put on a show for the North Little Rock crowd.

-Get rebounds. Arkansas is undersized, but so is Valparaiso. If the Razorbacks can win under the board, then the game should lean in their favor.

Vegas Line

Arkansas -13.5, O/U 143