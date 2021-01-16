HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Alabama, Tide to know, more

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The Razorbacks are on the road for the second straight game as they travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face-off against the Crimson Tide. This will be the 64th meeting overall between the two squads, with Arkansas leading the series 35-28. However, the Tide have a large advantage when playing at home, leading 20-8. The Razorbacks have won 6-straight against the Tide and are looking to make that 7 in a row Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas is coming off a rough performance against the LSU Tigers, which resulted in a 92-76 loss in Baton Rouge. Musselman made sure they had a lengthy practice to make it a loss they won't soon forget. The Razorbacks have a lot to figure out as they continue to wade through SEC play without Justin Smith.

The Crimson Tide on the other hand is arguably one of the hottest teams in the SEC. They are currently on a 6-game win streak and 5-0 in SEC play, with their last game being an 85-65 win against Kentucky in Rupp Arena.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup against the Crimson Tide: