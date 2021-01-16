HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Alabama, Tide to know, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Alabama, Tide to know, more
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
The Razorbacks are on the road for the second straight game as they travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face-off against the Crimson Tide. This will be the 64th meeting overall between the two squads, with Arkansas leading the series 35-28. However, the Tide have a large advantage when playing at home, leading 20-8. The Razorbacks have won 6-straight against the Tide and are looking to make that 7 in a row Saturday afternoon.
Arkansas is coming off a rough performance against the LSU Tigers, which resulted in a 92-76 loss in Baton Rouge. Musselman made sure they had a lengthy practice to make it a loss they won't soon forget. The Razorbacks have a lot to figure out as they continue to wade through SEC play without Justin Smith.
The Crimson Tide on the other hand is arguably one of the hottest teams in the SEC. They are currently on a 6-game win streak and 5-0 in SEC play, with their last game being an 85-65 win against Kentucky in Rupp Arena.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup against the Crimson Tide:
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Important Times
Doors Open: 1:30 p.m.
Tip-Off: 2:30 p.m.
TV/Radio
SEC Network: (Kevin Fitzgerald, Dane Bradshaw)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Satellite Radio: XM: 388, Sirius: N/A, Online Channel: 978
Tide to Know
G Jaden Shackelford: The sophomore from Hesperia, California, is leading the team in points per game (13.5ppg), third in rebounds (4.5rpg), and third in assists (1.9apg).
G John Petty Jr.: The senior from Huntsville, Alabama, provides the leadership for this talented Alabama squad. Petty is an all-around player, second on the team in points (13.3ppg), rebounds (5.4rpg), and assists (2.3apg).
G Jahvon Quinnerly: All the way from Hackensack, New Jersey, this Villanova transfer is having a solid season for the Tide. Quinnerly leads the team in assists per game (3.4Papg), third in points (13.0ppg), and tied for third in steals (0.8spg).
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | Alabama)
Scoring Offense: 9 (87.2 ppg) | 56 (79.4 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 154 (69.2 ppg) | 196 (71.0 ppg)
FG%: 140 (45.14%) | 246 (42.38%)
3pt%: 130 (34.73%) | 181 (33.33%)
3pt DEF: 70 (30.4%) | 97 (31.1%)
Musselman's Keys to the Game
"They’re deep. They have a style, they have an identity, and they’re bought in. And so, I think that all those reasons equal success for them, thus far.
“I’ve got to continue to do a better job in getting, especially our younger guys, to follow the game plan on both sides of the ball. But you can look at the numbers. We’re not taking away the three like we did last year. I have not changed one bit the drills that we do. I have not changed the verbiage that I use. But we’re not defending the three as well as we did last year.
“And so we’ve got to do a better job defending the three and taking away the dribble drive.”
Latest Headlines
PREVIEW: Hogs aiming to put ugly loss behind them at Alabama
LAST TIME OUT: Razorbacks fall after 40-6 run at LSU
How teams have bounced back after double-digit losses under Musselman
COLUMN: Hiccups raise questions about Razorback squad's potential
Vegas Line
Arkansas +2.5, O/U 161.5
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 46.3% chance to win