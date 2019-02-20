~BENCH: #50 F Austin Wiley: Jr., 6-11, 260 (8.7 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.5 blk) ... Injuries have limited him to only five starts in 19 games this season, but he is slowly working his way back into the rotation.

~ESPN BPI: Auburn has a 91.7 percent chance to win and is favored by 16.8 points

~Vegas: +12 (O/U 152.5) ... That equates to about Auburn 82, Arkansas 70

Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.