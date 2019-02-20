Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Auburn, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: Auburn (17-8 overall, 6-6 SEC)
Location: Auburn, Ala. (Auburn Arena - capacity 9,121)
Tipoff time: 7:30 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Barry Booker (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 385 (Internet 976)
Advanced Ratings - Auburn | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 22 | No. 71
~KenPom: No. 16 | No. 61
~Sagarin: No. 17 | No. 53
~ESPN BPI: No. 12 | No. 72
Projections
~Vegas: +12 (O/U 152.5) ... That equates to about Auburn 82, Arkansas 70
~ESPN BPI: Auburn has a 91.7 percent chance to win and is favored by 16.8 points
Projected Starters
Auburn
~#1 G Jared Harper: Jr., 5-11, 175 (15.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 6.2 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#2 G Bryce Brown: Sr., 6-3, 198 (16.2 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#10 G Samir Doughty: Jr., 6-4, 195 (7.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.4 stl)
~#24 F Anfernee McLemore: Jr., 6-7, 220 (6.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.3 blk)
~#5 F Chuma Okeke: So., 6-8, 230 (11.2 pts, 6.8 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.7 stl, 1.2 blk)
~BENCH: #50 F Austin Wiley: Jr., 6-11, 260 (8.7 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.5 blk) ... Injuries have limited him to only five starts in 19 games this season, but he is slowly working his way back into the rotation.
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 5.8 ast, 1.1 stl)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (13.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.5 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.2 pts, 3.3 reb)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.6 pts, 8.8 reb, 2.0 blk, 1.1 stl)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Auburn
|
Points per game
|
76.9
|
81.7
|
Field goal %
|
44.9
|
45.3
|
3-point field goal %
|
33.5
|
37.3
|
Free throw %
|
66.3
|
70.0
|
Rebound margin
|
-3.7
|
+1.9
|
Assists per game
|
16.5
|
15.2
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.19
|
1.16
|
Blocks per game
|
5.0
|
5.2
|
Opp. points per game
|
73.2
|
67.9
|
Opp. field goal %
|
41.7
|
42.0
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
33.2
|
34.5
