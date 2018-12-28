Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas’ game today…

Opponent: Austin Peay (8-4 overall, 2-3 on the road)

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network-Plus (online only)

Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Brett Dolan (play-by-play), Manny Watkins (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 383 (Internet 974)

Advanced Ratings - Austin Peay | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 109 | No. 95

~KenPom: No. 147 | No. 60

~Sagarin: No. 157 | No. 49

~ESPN BPI: No. 105 | No. 96

Projections

~Vegas: -14 (O/U 153) … That equates to about Arkansas 84, Austin Peay 70

~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 65.7 percent chance to win and is favored by 4.7 points

Projected Starters

Austin Peay

~#25 G Zach Glotta: Sr., 6-0, 180 (11.8 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 stl)

~#10 G Jarrett Givens: Gr., 6-5, 180 (8.3 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.4 stl)

~#23 G/F Steve Harris: Sr., 6-4, 200 (10.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.0 ast)

~#3 F Chris Porter-Bunton: R-Sr., 6-5, 215 (11.6 pts, 7.0 reb, 1.4 ast)

~#21 F Terry Taylor: So., 6-5, 230 (17.8 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.0 blk)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (9.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.6 ast)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (15.9 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.4 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 3.2 ast)

~#35 F Reggie Chaney: Fr., 6-8, 222 (5.8 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.8 blk)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (17.6 pts, 9.3 reb, 2.4 blk)

Stat Comparison