Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Austin Peay, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas’ game today…
Opponent: Austin Peay (8-4 overall, 2-3 on the road)
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff time: 7 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network-Plus (online only)
Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Brett Dolan (play-by-play), Manny Watkins (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 383 (Internet 974)
Advanced Ratings - Austin Peay | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 109 | No. 95
~KenPom: No. 147 | No. 60
~Sagarin: No. 157 | No. 49
~ESPN BPI: No. 105 | No. 96
Projections
~Vegas: -14 (O/U 153) … That equates to about Arkansas 84, Austin Peay 70
~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 65.7 percent chance to win and is favored by 4.7 points
Projected Starters
Austin Peay
~#25 G Zach Glotta: Sr., 6-0, 180 (11.8 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 stl)
~#10 G Jarrett Givens: Gr., 6-5, 180 (8.3 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.4 stl)
~#23 G/F Steve Harris: Sr., 6-4, 200 (10.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.0 ast)
~#3 F Chris Porter-Bunton: R-Sr., 6-5, 215 (11.6 pts, 7.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
~#21 F Terry Taylor: So., 6-5, 230 (17.8 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.0 blk)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (9.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.6 ast)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (15.9 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.4 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 3.2 ast)
~#35 F Reggie Chaney: Fr., 6-8, 222 (5.8 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.8 blk)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (17.6 pts, 9.3 reb, 2.4 blk)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Austin Peay
|
Points per game
|
82.4
|
84.2
|
Field goal %
|
46.2
|
47.9
|
3-point field goal %
|
35.2
|
37.8
|
Free throw %
|
66.1
|
71.1
|
Rebound margin
|
-0.9
|
+4.6
|
Assists per game
|
17.8
|
13.4
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.32
|
1.00
|
Blocks per game
|
6.3
|
3.3
|
Opp. points per game
|
70.7
|
70.0
|
Opp. field goal %
|
38.6
|
42.9
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
31.5
|
29.1