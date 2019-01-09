Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Florida, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' SEC home opener...
Opponent: Florida (8-5 overall, 0-1 SEC)
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff time: 7:30 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Barry Booker (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 98 (Internet 961)
Advanced Ratings - Florida | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 55 | No. 70
~KenPom: No. 23 | No. 51
~Sagarin: No. 29 | No. 48
~ESPN BPI: No. 25 | No. 82
Projections
~Vegas: Pick'em (O/U 136.5) ... That equates to about a 69-68 final score, with either Florida or Arkansas winning
~ESPN BPI: Florida has a 57.9 percent chance to win and is favored by 2.1 points
Projected Starters
Florida
~#2 G Andrew Nembhard: Fr., 6-5, 191 (7.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 5.8 ast, 1.4 stl)
~#5 G KeVaughn Allen: Sr., 6-2, 193 (10.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.7 stl)
~#10 G Noah Locke: Fr., 6-3, 205 (10.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 42.5 3PT%)
~#25 F Keith Stone: Jr., 6-8, 253 (7.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 0.9 stl)
~#13 C Kevarrius Hayes: Sr., 6-9, 227 (6.9 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.2 blk)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (9.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.8 ast)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (15.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.6 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (13.1 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.2 ast)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.0 blk)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (17.0 pts, 9.5 reb, 2.4 blk)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Florida
|
Points per game
|
81.2
|
70.8
|
Field goal %
|
45.2
|
44.0
|
3-point field goal %
|
35.0
|
35.0
|
Free throw %
|
64.8
|
65.2
|
Rebound margin
|
-1.0
|
+1.9
|
Assists per game
|
17.9
|
13.5
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.39
|
1.13
|
Blocks per game
|
5.9
|
4.6
|
Opp. points per game
|
70.3
|
60.7
|
Opp. field goal %
|
38.9
|
39.6
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
29.7
|
30.2