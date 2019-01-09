Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' SEC home opener...

Opponent: Florida (8-5 overall, 0-1 SEC)

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Tipoff time: 7:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Barry Booker (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 98 (Internet 961)

Advanced Ratings - Florida | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 55 | No. 70

~KenPom: No. 23 | No. 51

~Sagarin: No. 29 | No. 48

~ESPN BPI: No. 25 | No. 82

Projections

~Vegas: Pick'em (O/U 136.5) ... That equates to about a 69-68 final score, with either Florida or Arkansas winning

~ESPN BPI: Florida has a 57.9 percent chance to win and is favored by 2.1 points

Projected Starters

Florida

~#2 G Andrew Nembhard: Fr., 6-5, 191 (7.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 5.8 ast, 1.4 stl)

~#5 G KeVaughn Allen: Sr., 6-2, 193 (10.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.7 stl)

~#10 G Noah Locke: Fr., 6-3, 205 (10.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 42.5 3PT%)

~#25 F Keith Stone: Jr., 6-8, 253 (7.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 0.9 stl)

~#13 C Kevarrius Hayes: Sr., 6-9, 227 (6.9 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.2 blk)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (9.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.8 ast)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (15.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.6 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (13.1 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.2 ast)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.0 blk)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (17.0 pts, 9.5 reb, 2.4 blk)

Stat Comparison