~BENCH: #5 G KeVaughn Allen: Sr., 6-2, 193 (11.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.4 stl) ... The Arkansas native come off the bench in Florida's last game. It was just the second time he didn't start this season.

~ESPN BPI: Florida has a 66.3 percent chance to win and is favored by 4.3 points

~Vegas: +3 (O/U 135) ... That equates to about Florida 69, Arkansas 66

Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' first game at the SEC Tournament...

