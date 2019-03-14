Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Florida, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' first game at the SEC Tournament...
Opponent: Florida (17-14 overall, 9-9 SEC)
Location: Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena - cap. 19,395)
Tipoff time: Noon CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (color analyst), Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 138
Advanced Ratings - Florida | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 33 | No. 63
~KenPom: No. 31 | No. 53
~Sagarin: No. 30 | No. 50
~ESPN BPI: No. 32 | No. 60
Projections
~Vegas: +3 (O/U 135) ... That equates to about Florida 69, Arkansas 66
~ESPN BPI: Florida has a 66.3 percent chance to win and is favored by 4.3 points
Projected Starters
Florida
~#2 G Andrew Nembhard: Fr., 6-5, 191 (7.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.2 ast, 1.2 stl)
~#3 G Jalen Hudson: Sr., 6-6, 195 (8.7 pts, 2.7 reb)
~#10 G Noah Locke: Fr., 6-3, 205 (10.2 pts, 2.5 reb)
~#11 F Keyontae Johnson: Fr., 6-5, 225 (7.5 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#13 C Kevarrius Hayes: Sr., 6-9, 227 (7.8 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.9 blk, 1.1 stl)
~BENCH: #5 G KeVaughn Allen: Sr., 6-2, 193 (11.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.4 stl) ... The Arkansas native come off the bench in Florida's last game. It was just the second time he didn't start this season.
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (7.8 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.5 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#0 G Desi Sills: Fr., 6-2, 196 (4.7 pts, 1.3 reb, 1.7 ast)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.0 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.6 stl)
~#22 F Gabe Osabuohien: So., 6-8, 221 (2.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (17.0 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.1 blk, 1.0 stl)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Florida
|
Points per game
|
76.3
|
68.3
|
Field goal %
|
44.9
|
42.3
|
3-point field goal %
|
34.4
|
34.0
|
Free throw %
|
66.9
|
72.1
|
Rebound margin
|
-4.5
|
-1.3
|
Assists per game
|
16.2
|
12.3
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.22
|
1.06
|
Blocks per game
|
4.9
|
3.8
|
Opp. points per game
|
72.8
|
63.7
|
Opp. field goal %
|
42.6
|
42.2
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
34.0
|
31.6
