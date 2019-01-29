Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Georgia, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: Georgia (10-9 overall, 1-5 SEC)
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff time: 6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPNU
Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Daymeon Fishback (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 121 (Internet 961)
Advanced Ratings - Georgia | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 86 | No. 69
~KenPom: No. 97 | No. 59
~Sagarin: No. 82 | No. 52
~ESPN BPI: No. 117 | No. 74
Projections
~Vegas: -7.5 (O/U 152.5) ... That equates to about Arkansas 80, Georgia 73
~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 76.0 percent chance to win and is favored by 8.3 points
Projected Starters
Georgia
~#0 G Turtle Jackson: Sr., 6-4, 185 (5.3 pts, 1.1 reb, 1.7 ast)
~#4 G Tyree Crump: Jr., 6-1, 185 (10.4 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
~#20 G/F Rayshaun Hammonds: So., 6-8, 235 (13.2 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
~#13 F E'Torrion Wildridge: Sr., 6-6, 220 (3.6 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
~#33 F Nicolas Claxton: So., 6-11, 220 (12.8 pts, 9.4 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.9 blk, 1.4 stl)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 6.2 ast, 1.2 stl)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.4 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.6 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (13.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.3 pts, 3.4 reb)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.3 pts, 9.2 reb, 1.9 blk, 1.1 stl)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Georgia
|
Points per game
|
78.1
|
75.8
|
Field goal %
|
44.7
|
46.6
|
3-point field goal %
|
33.1
|
34.1
|
Free throw %
|
64.8
|
72.8
|
Rebound margin
|
-1.3
|
+5.0
|
Assists per game
|
16.7
|
14.7
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.19
|
0.87
|
Blocks per game
|
4.9
|
5.6
|
Opp. points per game
|
72.7
|
74.2
|
Opp. field goal %
|
41.2
|
40.7
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
32.6
|
31.9