Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

Opponent: Georgia (10-9 overall, 1-5 SEC)

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Tipoff time: 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPNU

Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Daymeon Fishback (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 121 (Internet 961)

Advanced Ratings - Georgia | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 86 | No. 69

~KenPom: No. 97 | No. 59

~Sagarin: No. 82 | No. 52

~ESPN BPI: No. 117 | No. 74

Projections

~Vegas: -7.5 (O/U 152.5) ... That equates to about Arkansas 80, Georgia 73

~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 76.0 percent chance to win and is favored by 8.3 points

Projected Starters

Georgia

~#0 G Turtle Jackson: Sr., 6-4, 185 (5.3 pts, 1.1 reb, 1.7 ast)

~#4 G Tyree Crump: Jr., 6-1, 185 (10.4 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.8 ast)

~#20 G/F Rayshaun Hammonds: So., 6-8, 235 (13.2 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.7 ast)

~#13 F E'Torrion Wildridge: Sr., 6-6, 220 (3.6 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.6 ast)

~#33 F Nicolas Claxton: So., 6-11, 220 (12.8 pts, 9.4 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.9 blk, 1.4 stl)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 6.2 ast, 1.2 stl)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.4 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.6 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (13.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.0 stl)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.3 pts, 3.4 reb)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.3 pts, 9.2 reb, 1.9 blk, 1.1 stl)



Stat Comparison