Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-LSU, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: LSU (11-3 overall, 1-0 SEC)
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff time: 5 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Dane Bradshaw (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 105 (Internet 961)
Advanced Ratings - LSU | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 25 | No. 84
~KenPom: No. 44 | No. 55
~Sagarin: No. 40 | No. 49
~ESPN BPI: No. 44 | No. 78
Projections
~Vegas: -1 (O/U 153.5) ... That equates to about Arkansas 77, LSU 76
~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 51.4 percent chance to win and is favored by 0.4 points
Projected Starters
LSU
~#3 G Tremont Waters: So., 5-11, 175 (12.9 pts, 2.6 reb, 5.6 ast, 3.0 stl)
~#4 G Skylar Mays: Jr., 6-4, 200 (13.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.9 stl)
~#14 G Marlon Taylor: Jr., 6-5, 210 (5.9 pts, 2.8 reb)
~#11 F Kavell Bigby-Williams: Sr., 6-11, 250 (7.3 pts, 5.1 reb, 2.2 blk)
~#0 F Naz Reid: Fr., 6-10, 250 (12.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.0 blk)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 6.6 ast)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.8 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.6 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.2 ast)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.0 blk)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.4 pts, 9.6 reb, 2.2 blk)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|LSU
|
Points per game
|
79.0
|
81.2
|
Field goal %
|
44.3
|
49.0
|
3-point field goal %
|
34.0
|
34.8
|
Free throw %
|
64.3
|
74.2
|
Rebound margin
|
-0.7
|
+4.0
|
Assists per game
|
17.4
|
14.6
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.32
|
1.01
|
Blocks per game
|
5.9
|
5.2
|
Opp. points per game
|
69.4
|
70.6
|
Opp. field goal %
|
38.4
|
41.9
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
29.2
|
35.3