Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

Opponent: LSU (11-3 overall, 1-0 SEC)

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Tipoff time: 5 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Dane Bradshaw (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 105 (Internet 961)

Advanced Ratings - LSU | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 25 | No. 84

~KenPom: No. 44 | No. 55

~Sagarin: No. 40 | No. 49

~ESPN BPI: No. 44 | No. 78

Projections

~Vegas: -1 (O/U 153.5) ... That equates to about Arkansas 77, LSU 76

~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 51.4 percent chance to win and is favored by 0.4 points

Projected Starters

LSU

~#3 G Tremont Waters: So., 5-11, 175 (12.9 pts, 2.6 reb, 5.6 ast, 3.0 stl)

~#4 G Skylar Mays: Jr., 6-4, 200 (13.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.9 stl)

~#14 G Marlon Taylor: Jr., 6-5, 210 (5.9 pts, 2.8 reb)

~#11 F Kavell Bigby-Williams: Sr., 6-11, 250 (7.3 pts, 5.1 reb, 2.2 blk)

~#0 F Naz Reid: Fr., 6-10, 250 (12.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.0 blk)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 6.6 ast)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.8 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.6 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.2 ast)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.0 blk)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.4 pts, 9.6 reb, 2.2 blk)

Stat Comparison