Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-LSU, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: LSU (17-3 overall, 7-0 SEC)
Location: Baton Rouge, La. (Pete Maravich Assembly Center - capacity 13,215)
Tipoff time: 5 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Dane Bradshaw (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 389 (Internet 980)
Advanced Ratings - LSU | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 16 | No. 65
~KenPom: No. 21 | No. 57
~Sagarin: No. 26 | No. 52
~ESPN BPI: No. 28 | No. 73
Projections
~Vegas: +8.5 (O/U 154) ... That equates to about LSU 81, Arkansas 73
~ESPN BPI: LSU has a 84.1 percent chance to win and is favored by 11.9 points
Projected Starters
LSU
~#3 G Tremont Waters: So., 5-11, 175 (15.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 6.0 ast, 3.0 stl)
~#4 G Skylar Mays: Jr., 6-4, 200 (13.3 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.0 stl)
~#14 G Marlon Taylor: Jr., 6-5, 210 (7.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 0.8 stl)
~#11 F Kavell Bigby-Williams: Sr., 6-11, 250 (7.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.2 blk)
~#0 F Naz Reid: Fr., 6-10, 250 (12.9 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.0 blk)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.8 pts, 2.7 reb, 6.0 ast, 1.2 stl)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (13.9 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.6 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.4 pts, 3.3 reb)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.1 pts, 9.0 reb, 2.0 blk, 1.0 stl)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|LSU
|
Points per game
|
77.7
|
82.7
|
Field goal %
|
44.5
|
47.3
|
3-point field goal %
|
32.7
|
33.5
|
Free throw %
|
64.9
|
75.8
|
Rebound margin
|
-2.4
|
+4.3
|
Assists per game
|
16.6
|
14.1
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.23
|
1.00
|
Blocks per game
|
5.4
|
5.1
|
Opp. points per game
|
72.1
|
71.6
|
Opp. field goal %
|
40.5
|
42.6
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
32.4
|
32.8
