Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-LSU, Vegas spread, more

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

Opponent: LSU (17-3 overall, 7-0 SEC)

Location: Baton Rouge, La. (Pete Maravich Assembly Center - capacity 13,215)

Tipoff time: 5 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Dane Bradshaw (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 389 (Internet 980)

Advanced Ratings - LSU | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 16 | No. 65

~KenPom: No. 21 | No. 57

~Sagarin: No. 26 | No. 52

~ESPN BPI: No. 28 | No. 73

Projections

~Vegas: +8.5 (O/U 154) ... That equates to about LSU 81, Arkansas 73

~ESPN BPI: LSU has a 84.1 percent chance to win and is favored by 11.9 points

Projected Starters

LSU

~#3 G Tremont Waters: So., 5-11, 175 (15.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 6.0 ast, 3.0 stl)

~#4 G Skylar Mays: Jr., 6-4, 200 (13.3 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.0 stl)

~#14 G Marlon Taylor: Jr., 6-5, 210 (7.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 0.8 stl)

~#11 F Kavell Bigby-Williams: Sr., 6-11, 250 (7.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.2 blk)

~#0 F Naz Reid: Fr., 6-10, 250 (12.9 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.0 blk)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.8 pts, 2.7 reb, 6.0 ast, 1.2 stl)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (13.9 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.6 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.0 stl)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.4 pts, 3.3 reb)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.1 pts, 9.0 reb, 2.0 blk, 1.0 stl)

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-LSU Stat Comparison
Stat Arkansas LSU

Points per game

77.7

82.7

Field goal %

44.5

47.3

3-point field goal %

32.7

33.5

Free throw %

64.9

75.8

Rebound margin

-2.4

+4.3

Assists per game

16.6

14.1

Assist-to-turnover ratio

1.23

1.00

Blocks per game

5.4

5.1

Opp. points per game

72.1

71.6

Opp. field goal %

40.5

42.6

Opp. 3-point field goal %

32.4

32.8

