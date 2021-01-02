HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Missouri, Tigers to know, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Missouri, Tigers to know, more
The Razorbacks welcome the Missouri Tigers to Fayetteville as favorites in the matchup despite Mizzou being ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25. Since Sunday's top 25 release however, Arkansas beat Auburn in their SEC opener by double digits and Missouri fell to No. 7 Tennessee at home by 20 points.
If the Hogs pull it off, likely without fourth leading scorer Justin Smith, it'll be the highest ranked team Arkansas has beaten since toppling No. 5 Texas A&M five years ago. They'll have a shot at an even more impressive win against Tennessee on the road on Wednesday.
This Razorback game is being broadcast on CBS. The last time the Hogs played on CBS was in the 2014-15 season. The last time CBS broadcast a basketball game from Fayetteville was Feb. 19, 2014, versus South Carolina.
Important Times
Doors Open: 10 a.m.
Tip-Off: 11 a.m.
TV/Radio
CBS (Carter Blackburn and Bill Raftery)
Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
XM Channel 380 – Sirius Channel 136 - Streaming Online on Channel 970
Tigers to Know
G Xavier Pinson - Missouri junior guard Xavier Pinson lets it fly for the Tigers, putting up 11.4 shots per game, leading the team with 13.9 point per game. Averaging about 5 3-point attempts per game, Pinson's average is low through seven games at 24.3%.
G Dru Smith - On the court for 31.9 minutes per game, senior guard Dru Smith is putting up 12.1 points per game, shooting 43.8% and leads the Tigers in steals with 2 a game.
F Jeremiah Tilmon - Missouri's top big man Jeremiah Tilmon hauls in 7.3 boards per game with 8.3 points per game.
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | Missouri)
Scoring Offense: 8 (90.8 ppg) | 192 (71.9 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 56 (64.2 ppg) | 97 (66.4 ppg)
FG%: 77 (47.1) | 186 (43.8)
3pt%: 134 (34.6%) | 300 (27.3%)
3pt Def: 101 (30.8%) | 18 (26.7%)
Vegas Line
Arkansas -7, O/U 146
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 71.8% chance to win