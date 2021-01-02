HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Missouri, Tigers to know, more

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The Razorbacks welcome the Missouri Tigers to Fayetteville as favorites in the matchup despite Mizzou being ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25. Since Sunday's top 25 release however, Arkansas beat Auburn in their SEC opener by double digits and Missouri fell to No. 7 Tennessee at home by 20 points.

If the Hogs pull it off, likely without fourth leading scorer Justin Smith, it'll be the highest ranked team Arkansas has beaten since toppling No. 5 Texas A&M five years ago. They'll have a shot at an even more impressive win against Tennessee on the road on Wednesday.

This Razorback game is being broadcast on CBS. The last time the Hogs played on CBS was in the 2014-15 season. The last time CBS broadcast a basketball game from Fayetteville was Feb. 19, 2014, versus South Carolina.