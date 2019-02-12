Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Missouri, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: Missouri (11-11 overall, 2-8 SEC)
Location: Columbia, Mo. (Mizzou Arena - capacity 15,061)
Tipoff time: 8 p.m. CT
TV: ESPNU
Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Daymeon Fishback (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 388 (Internet 979)
Advanced Ratings - Missouri | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 91 | No. 62
~KenPom: No. 96 | No. 57
~Sagarin: No. 92 | No. 51
~ESPN BPI: No. 103 | No. 75
Projections
~Vegas: -1 (O/U 139) ... That equates to about Arkansas 70, Missouri 69
~ESPN BPI: Missouri has a 54.4 percent chance to win and is favored by 1.1 points
Projected Starters
Missouri
~#15 G Jordan Geist: Sr., 6-2, 180 (13.6 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#1 G Xavier Pinson: Fr., 6-2, 170 (6.1 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.1 ast)
~#4 G Javon Pickett: Fr., 6-4, 207 (8.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
~#24 F Kevin Puryear: Sr., 6-7, 238 (7.4 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
~#23 F Jeremiah Tilmon: So., 6-10, 252 (10.7 pts, 5.9 reb, 0.7 blk)
~BENCH: #13 G Mark Smith: So., 6-5, 220 (12.6 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.6 ast) ... Smith got hurt in the Arkansas game in Fayetteville, when he scored 22 points and had seven rebounds, and hasn't played since. He is considered a game-time decision Tuesday.
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.6 ast, 1.2 stl)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.1 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.5 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (13.8 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.2 pts, 3.3 reb)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.5 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.9 blk, 1.0 stl)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Missouri
|
Points per game
|
77.3
|
67.6
|
Field goal %
|
44.9
|
42.9
|
3-point field goal %
|
33.8
|
36.7
|
Free throw %
|
65.6
|
69.5
|
Rebound margin
|
-3.6
|
+1.9
|
Assists per game
|
16.6
|
11.1
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.21
|
0.78
|
Blocks per game
|
5.0
|
1.7
|
Opp. points per game
|
72.8
|
68.2
|
Opp. field goal %
|
41.3
|
43.2
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
33.2
|
32.7
