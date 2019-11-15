Arkansas kicks off the Razorback Regional of the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow with a matchup against 1-1 Montana. The two programs have never faced off but Eric Musselman did defeat Montana as a head coach at Nevada. The Grizzlies lost to Stanford by 11 to start the season and defeated MSU Northern by 14.

Arkansas is 2-0 on the season with wins against Rice and North Texas, and both games featured intense defensive efforts where the Hogs held the opponent to 43 points. Musselman will try to keep the bus rollin' on Saturday afternoon against the Grizzlies.

Here's all the information you need to be ready for tip-off in Bud Walton:

Important Times:

Doors open: 2 p.m.Tip-off: 4 p.m.

Streaming/Radio:

Online: SEC Network+ (WatchESPN)Radio: IMG/Razorback Sports Network/Sirius 986 (Chuck Barrett+Matt Zimmerman)

From the Head Hog Eric Musselman:

"We’ve all watched the Stanford game a lot. I think they’ll run when the opportunity exists, but I also think that Travis (DeCuire) as a coach, they get good shots. They’re well coached, so they’re not just going to run up and down, but they’re also not strictly a slow tempo team where they’re milking the shot clock every possession like North Texas.

"Pridgett’s really good in transition and obviously they have some guys that can really shoot the ball. Kendal Manuel is a very, very good shooter. I think they’ll just opportune score, whether they got the break or have to play in the half court."

Montana Grizzlies to Know:

Montana is using the beginning of the season to regain team chemistry after graduating three school record holders. They only brought back 24.5% of their 2018 minutes played, and 40 percent of their scoring. They roll with a heavy rotation of eight players, similar to Arkansas.

G Sayeed Pridgett: 6-foot-5, California native Pridgett was once a Musselman recruit but he's now thriving for the Grizzlies. He leads the team in minutes and scoring with 76 and 47 respectively in two games. He also leads the team in rebounds with 7.5 per game.

G Josh Vasquez: Vasquez, despite 73 minutes in two games, has scored modestly for the Grizzlies this season with 6.5 per game. He's got nine boards, all defensive (which is a trend for this Montana team), and three assists.

G Kendal Manuel: A redshirt senior, guard Kendal Manual has provided 29.5 minutes per game with 7.5 points per game, eight boards, and six turnovers. All three Grizzlies already mention actually lead the team in turnovers.

F Derrick Carter-Holl: A 6-foot-5 freshman out of El Cajon, California, Carter-Holl is second on the team in scoring with 21 points. He's 8-of-10 shooting and 4-5 from the free throw line. He's also helped the team with nine boards.

Notable tidbits from this week:

- Though Musselman didn't explicitly tell the media this on Friday, sophomore Reggie Chaney is still assumed to be suspended until further notice. Musselman said he'd let the media know of any changes when they occur.

- Read all about how Musselman is using mismatches to overcome Arkansas's size issues. READ MORE

Vegas Line:

Arkansas -16.5, O/U 143.5 (Arkansas is 2-0 against the spread)

Key Rankings: (Arkansas/Montana)

AP Top 25: 11 votes/0 votes

KenPom: 31/186

NET rating: 60/124

Sagarin: 32/150

ESPN BPI: 48/218