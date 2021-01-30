HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Oklahoma State, spread, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Oklahoma State, spread, more
The Razorbacks are traveling to Stillwater on Saturday to face-off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Hogs trail the all-time series between the two squads 37-15, including the Cowboys winning 11 out of the last 13. The last time these two teams played was back in 2018, when the Hogs came out on top 66-65 in Fayetteville.
Arkansas is riding a 3-game win streak after an impressive win against Ole Miss on Wednesday, 74-59. Now sitting at 13-4 overall and 5-4 in the SEC, the Hogs are looking to continue this hot streak with a win on Saturday.
Sitting at 10-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big 12, Oklahoma State is looking for a resumé building win. Former high school teammates Cade Cunningham and Moses Moody will battle against each other for the first time as college basketball players. After coming off an 81-60 win over Iowa State, Cunningham and the Cowboys are hoping to start a win streak of their own.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup against the Cowboys:
Important Times
Doors Open: 2 p.m.
Tip-Off: 3 p.m.
TV/Radio
ESPN2: (Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Satellite Radio: XM: 190, Sirius: 137, Online Channel: 961
Cowboys to Know
G Cade Cunningham: This talented freshman from Arlington, Texas, is everything the Cowboys expected him to be. Cunningham is leading the team in scoring (17.8 ppg) and blocks (1.0bpg), while also being second on the team in rebounds (6.2 rpg) and assists (3.8 apg).
G Isaac Likekele: Also from Arlington, Texas, this junior is leading the team in rebounding (7.7 rpg) and assists (3.9 apg).
F Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe: This 6’7 freshman from Canada provides a big presence inside the paint with rebounds (5.2 rpg).
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | Oklahoma State)
Scoring Offense: 9 (84.4 ppg) | 83 (76.6 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 172 (70.1 ppg) | 191 (70.8 ppg)
FG%: 115 (45.35%) | 69 (46.53%)
3PT%: 125 (34.59%) | 201 (32.96%)
3PT DEF: 64 (30.30%) | 181 (33.30%)
Musselman's Keys to the Game
“I really like their team. They have great length. Obviously, Cade at his size at the point guard and then No. 13, (Isaac) Likekele, he was the point guard last year. Now he and Cade play together, so 2 and 13 together. Great size. They’re a competitive team that is very well-coached. I like their team.”
“They’re long, they’re athletic. They pound the offensive glass. They get loose balls. They create offense through their defense. Really unique matchup-wise with 13 Likekele and Cade Cunningham, No. 2. They’re their two best passers and you look at 13, he leads the team in assists and rebounds. That just doesn’t happen very often. Defensively, you can never relax against those two guys, under any circumstances. They have good post-up players. Again, both guards - 13 and 2 - can post up. 22 is a good post-up player, (Kalib) Boone. Then they have three-point shooters with Cade Cunningham and (Bryce) Williams, No. 14, and No. 5, Rondel Walker, can all make threes.”
“Yeah, I mean, it’s a cool matchup to have, a great game to have on the schedule. But when it comes down to it, we’re in college now. It’s not AAU basketball when it’s the two players matched up, going one on one. We’re in college systems now. It’s more organized. It’s more about the win than the matchup.”
Vegas Line
Oklahoma State -2, O/U 151.5
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 57.4% chance to win