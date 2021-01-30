HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Oklahoma State, spread, more

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The Razorbacks are traveling to Stillwater on Saturday to face-off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Hogs trail the all-time series between the two squads 37-15, including the Cowboys winning 11 out of the last 13. The last time these two teams played was back in 2018, when the Hogs came out on top 66-65 in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is riding a 3-game win streak after an impressive win against Ole Miss on Wednesday, 74-59. Now sitting at 13-4 overall and 5-4 in the SEC, the Hogs are looking to continue this hot streak with a win on Saturday.

Sitting at 10-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big 12, Oklahoma State is looking for a resumé building win. Former high school teammates Cade Cunningham and Moses Moody will battle against each other for the first time as college basketball players. After coming off an 81-60 win over Iowa State, Cunningham and the Cowboys are hoping to start a win streak of their own.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup against the Cowboys: