Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

Opponent: Ole Miss (13-3 overall, 3-1 SEC)

Location: Oxford, Miss. (The Pavilion at Ole Miss - capacity 9,500)

Tipoff time: Noon CT

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Richard Cross (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 381 (Internet 972)

Advanced Ratings - Ole Miss | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 28 | No. 79

~KenPom: No. 36 | No. 57

~Sagarin: No. 43 | No. 51

~ESPN BPI: No. 44 | No. 80

Projections

~Vegas: +7 (O/U 153.5) ... That equates to about Ole Miss 80, Arkansas 73

~ESPN BPI: Ole Miss has a 77.1 percent chance to win and is favored by 8.6 points

Projected Starters

Ole Miss

~#3 G Terence Davis: Sr., 6-4, 205 (16.1 pts, 5.9 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.3 stl)

~#4 G Breein Tyree: Jr., 6-2, 195 (17.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.1 ast)

~#2 G Devontae Shuler: So., 6-2, 192 (10.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.6 stl)

~#0 G/F Blake Hinson: Fr., 6-7, 229 (9.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.6 ast)

~#13 C Dominik Olejniczak: Jr., 7-0, 260 (6.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.0 blk)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 6.4 ast, 1.0 stl)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.7 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.6 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (15.0 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.3 ast)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 0.9 blk)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (17.0 pts, 9.3 reb, 2.1 blk, 1.1 stl)

~BENCH: #35 F Reggie Chaney: Fr., 6-8, 222 (6.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.6 blk) ... Head coach Mike Anderson hinted at a possible lineup change by saying at Thursday's press conference that Bailey could come off the bench.

Stat Comparison