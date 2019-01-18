Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Ole Miss, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: Ole Miss (13-3 overall, 3-1 SEC)
Location: Oxford, Miss. (The Pavilion at Ole Miss - capacity 9,500)
Tipoff time: Noon CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Richard Cross (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 381 (Internet 972)
Advanced Ratings - Ole Miss | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 28 | No. 79
~KenPom: No. 36 | No. 57
~Sagarin: No. 43 | No. 51
~ESPN BPI: No. 44 | No. 80
Projections
~Vegas: +7 (O/U 153.5) ... That equates to about Ole Miss 80, Arkansas 73
~ESPN BPI: Ole Miss has a 77.1 percent chance to win and is favored by 8.6 points
Projected Starters
Ole Miss
~#3 G Terence Davis: Sr., 6-4, 205 (16.1 pts, 5.9 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.3 stl)
~#4 G Breein Tyree: Jr., 6-2, 195 (17.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.1 ast)
~#2 G Devontae Shuler: So., 6-2, 192 (10.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.6 stl)
~#0 G/F Blake Hinson: Fr., 6-7, 229 (9.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.6 ast)
~#13 C Dominik Olejniczak: Jr., 7-0, 260 (6.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.0 blk)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 6.4 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.7 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.6 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (15.0 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.3 ast)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 0.9 blk)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (17.0 pts, 9.3 reb, 2.1 blk, 1.1 stl)
~BENCH: #35 F Reggie Chaney: Fr., 6-8, 222 (6.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.6 blk) ... Head coach Mike Anderson hinted at a possible lineup change by saying at Thursday's press conference that Bailey could come off the bench.
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Ole Miss
|
Points per game
|
80.1
|
78.2
|
Field goal %
|
45.1
|
45.3
|
3-point field goal %
|
33.7
|
34.4
|
Free throw %
|
63.8
|
72.9
|
Rebound margin
|
-1.0
|
+0.8
|
Assists per game
|
17.5
|
14.3
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.28
|
1.19
|
Blocks per game
|
5.5
|
3.5
|
Opp. points per game
|
73.2
|
74.5
|
Opp. field goal %
|
40.1
|
41.5
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
31.2
|
35.0