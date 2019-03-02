Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-02 07:49:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Ole Miss, Vegas spread, more

Ndq0e7wpluzg5xjdmptl
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

Opponent: Ole Miss (19-9 overall, 9-6 SEC)

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Tipoff time: Noon

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Richard Cross (play-by-play), Barry Booker (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 385 (Internet 976)

Advanced Ratings - Ole Miss | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 38 | No. 74

~KenPom: No. 43 | No. 62

~Sagarin: No. 43 | No. 60

~ESPN BPI: No. 44 | No. 73

Projections

~Vegas: -1 (O/U 147) ... That equates to exactly Arkansas 74, Ole Miss 73

~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 51.6 percent chance to win and is favored by 0.4 points

Projected Starters

Ole Miss

~#3 G Terence Davis: Sr., 6-4, 205 (15.6 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.7 stl)

~#4 G Breein Tyree: Jr., 6-2, 195 (18.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.0 stl)

~#2 G Devontae Shuler: So., 6-2, 192 (9.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.8 stl)

~#0 G/F Blake Hinson: Fr., 6-7, 229 (8.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.3 ast)

~#13 C Dominik Olejniczak: Jr., 7-0, 260 (5.6 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.0 blk)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 5.5 ast, 1.0 stl)

~#0 G Desi Sills: Fr., 6-2, 196 (4.3 pts, 1.1 reb, 1.6 ast)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.5 stl)

~#22 F Gabe Osabuohien: So., 6-8, 221 (3.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.3 ast)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.5 pts, 8.9 reb, 2.0 blk, 1.0 stl)

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Ole Miss Stat Comparison
Stat Arkansas Ole Miss

Points per game

75.9

76.2

Field goal %

44.3

46.2

3-point field goal %

32.9

36.6

Free throw %

66.2

77.4

Rebound margin

-4.4

+2.1

Assists per game

16.0

14.6

Assist-to-turnover ratio

1.18

1.13

Blocks per game

4.9

3.8

Opp. points per game

73.8

70.3

Opp. field goal %

42.7

43.4

Opp. 3-point field goal %

34.4

36.7

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.

Kod7gjmngvrbxwlfz0fd
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}