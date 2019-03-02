Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Ole Miss, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: Ole Miss (19-9 overall, 9-6 SEC)
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff time: Noon
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Richard Cross (play-by-play), Barry Booker (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 385 (Internet 976)
Advanced Ratings - Ole Miss | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 38 | No. 74
~KenPom: No. 43 | No. 62
~Sagarin: No. 43 | No. 60
~ESPN BPI: No. 44 | No. 73
Projections
~Vegas: -1 (O/U 147) ... That equates to exactly Arkansas 74, Ole Miss 73
~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 51.6 percent chance to win and is favored by 0.4 points
Projected Starters
Ole Miss
~#3 G Terence Davis: Sr., 6-4, 205 (15.6 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.7 stl)
~#4 G Breein Tyree: Jr., 6-2, 195 (18.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#2 G Devontae Shuler: So., 6-2, 192 (9.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.8 stl)
~#0 G/F Blake Hinson: Fr., 6-7, 229 (8.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
~#13 C Dominik Olejniczak: Jr., 7-0, 260 (5.6 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.0 blk)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 5.5 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#0 G Desi Sills: Fr., 6-2, 196 (4.3 pts, 1.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.5 stl)
~#22 F Gabe Osabuohien: So., 6-8, 221 (3.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.5 pts, 8.9 reb, 2.0 blk, 1.0 stl)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Ole Miss
|
Points per game
|
75.9
|
76.2
|
Field goal %
|
44.3
|
46.2
|
3-point field goal %
|
32.9
|
36.6
|
Free throw %
|
66.2
|
77.4
|
Rebound margin
|
-4.4
|
+2.1
|
Assists per game
|
16.0
|
14.6
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.18
|
1.13
|
Blocks per game
|
4.9
|
3.8
|
Opp. points per game
|
73.8
|
70.3
|
Opp. field goal %
|
42.7
|
43.4
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
34.4
|
36.7
