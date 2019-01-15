Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

Opponent: Tennessee (14-1 overall, 3-0 SEC)

Location: Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena - capacity 21,678

Tipoff time: 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. local/ET)

TV: ESPN2

Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Daymeon Fishback (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 381 (Internet 972)

Advanced Ratings - Tennessee | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 5 | No. 75

~KenPom: No. 5 | No. 56

~Sagarin: No. 5 | No. 52

~ESPN BPI: No. 5 | No. 79

Projections

~Vegas: +15 (O/U 150.5) ... That equates to about Tennessee 83, Arkansas 68

~ESPN BPI: Tennessee has a 94.9 percent chance to win and is favored by 20.2 points

Projected Starters

Tennessee

~#0 G Jordan Bone: Jr., 6-3, 180 (13.8 pts, 2.7 reb, 6.2 ast)

~#5 G Admiral Schofield: Sr., 6-6, 241 (17.7 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.8 ast)

~#35 G/F Yves Pons: So., 6-6, 209 (3.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.0 ast)

~#2 F Grant Williams: Jr., 6-7, 236 (18.9 pts, 7.9 reb, 3.9 ast, 1.6 blk, 1.1 stl)

~#11 F Kyle Alexander: Sr., 6-11, 215 (10.1 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.8 blk)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 6.5 ast, 1.0 stl)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.1 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.5 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.8 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.1 ast)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.0 blk)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (17.5 pts, 9.5 reb, 2.2 blk, 1.0 stl)

Stat Comparison