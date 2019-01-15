Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Tennessee, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: Tennessee (14-1 overall, 3-0 SEC)
Location: Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena - capacity 21,678
Tipoff time: 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. local/ET)
TV: ESPN2
Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Daymeon Fishback (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 381 (Internet 972)
Advanced Ratings - Tennessee | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 5 | No. 75
~KenPom: No. 5 | No. 56
~Sagarin: No. 5 | No. 52
~ESPN BPI: No. 5 | No. 79
Projections
~Vegas: +15 (O/U 150.5) ... That equates to about Tennessee 83, Arkansas 68
~ESPN BPI: Tennessee has a 94.9 percent chance to win and is favored by 20.2 points
Projected Starters
Tennessee
~#0 G Jordan Bone: Jr., 6-3, 180 (13.8 pts, 2.7 reb, 6.2 ast)
~#5 G Admiral Schofield: Sr., 6-6, 241 (17.7 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.8 ast)
~#35 G/F Yves Pons: So., 6-6, 209 (3.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
~#2 F Grant Williams: Jr., 6-7, 236 (18.9 pts, 7.9 reb, 3.9 ast, 1.6 blk, 1.1 stl)
~#11 F Kyle Alexander: Sr., 6-11, 215 (10.1 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.8 blk)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 6.5 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.1 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.5 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.8 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.1 ast)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.0 blk)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (17.5 pts, 9.5 reb, 2.2 blk, 1.0 stl)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Tennessee
|
Points per game
|
79.3
|
85.8
|
Field goal %
|
44.9
|
51.5
|
3-point field goal %
|
33.3
|
35.3
|
Free throw %
|
64.0
|
74.3
|
Rebound margin
|
-1.0
|
+6.8
|
Assists per game
|
17.6
|
20.4
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.32
|
1.77
|
Blocks per game
|
5.8
|
6.0
|
Opp. points per game
|
61.0
|
65.1
|
Opp. field goal %
|
39.3
|
37.2
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
29.9
|
29.4