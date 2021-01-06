HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Tennessee, Vols to know, more

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

For the first time this season, the Arkansas Razorbacks are coming off of a loss. A tough shooting night for the whole team was one of the main causes to the 81-68 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks will look to get their 9-1 start to the season back on track on the road against the Volunteers.

Tennessee is also coming off of their first loss of the season, after falling to Alabama 71-63. Like Arkansas, the Volunteers are motivated to come off of that loss and get back in the win column. Unknown is whether freshman shooting guard Jaden Springer will be able to play many minutes coming off of an injury. He averages 10.6 points per game.

Arkansas trails in the overall series matchups 22-21, with the last meeting resulting in a 86-69 Hog win back in February of last season. The Razorbacks have actually won 7 out of the last 10 matchups against the Vols. However in Knoxville, the Volunteers are 13-4 against the Razorbacks, which is where the game is being played.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup against the Volunteers: