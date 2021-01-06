HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Tennessee, Vols to know, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Tennessee, Vols to know, more
For the first time this season, the Arkansas Razorbacks are coming off of a loss. A tough shooting night for the whole team was one of the main causes to the 81-68 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks will look to get their 9-1 start to the season back on track on the road against the Volunteers.
Tennessee is also coming off of their first loss of the season, after falling to Alabama 71-63. Like Arkansas, the Volunteers are motivated to come off of that loss and get back in the win column. Unknown is whether freshman shooting guard Jaden Springer will be able to play many minutes coming off of an injury. He averages 10.6 points per game.
Arkansas trails in the overall series matchups 22-21, with the last meeting resulting in a 86-69 Hog win back in February of last season. The Razorbacks have actually won 7 out of the last 10 matchups against the Vols. However in Knoxville, the Volunteers are 13-4 against the Razorbacks, which is where the game is being played.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup against the Volunteers:
Important Times
Doors Open: 5 p.m.
Tip-Off: 6 p.m.
TV/Radio
ESPN 2: (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Satellite Radio, XM: 381, Sirius: N/A, Online Channel: 971
Vols to Know
G Victor Bailey Jr.: The junior guard from Austin, Texas, leads the team per game in points (13.0ppg) and is third on the team in minutes per game (26.1mpg).
F John Fulkerson: This senior big man from Kingsport, Tennessee, provides some experience for the Vols. He is second on the team in points per game (11.1ppg) and rebounds (6.1rpg).
G Santiago Vescovi: All the way from Uruguay, this sophomore guard leads the team in assists per game (3.8apg) and is also providing rebound support with 3.6rpg.
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | Tennessee)
Scoring Offense: 8 (88.5 ppg) | 90 (77.6 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 87 (65.9 ppg) | 1 (55 ppg)
FG%: 146 (45%) | 124 (45.5)
3pt%: 170 (33.6%) | 121 (35.2%)
3pt Def: 85 (30.4%) | 67 (29.7%)
Vegas Line
Arkansas +8.5, O/U 144
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 24.4% chance to win