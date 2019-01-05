Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' first SEC game of the season...

Opponent: Texas A&M (6-5 overall, 5-2 at home)

Location: College Station, Texas (Reed Arena - capacity 12,989)

Tipoff time: 5 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Pat Bradley (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 381 (Internet 972)

Advanced Ratings - Texas A&M | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 110 | No. 74

~KenPom: No. 97 | No. 56

~Sagarin: No. 103 | No. 47

~ESPN BPI: No. 122 | No. 85

Projections

~Vegas: +3 (O/U 148) ... That equates to about Texas A&M 76, Arkansas 73

~ESPN BPI: Texas A&M has a 57.1 percent chance to win and is favored by 2.0 points

Projected Starters

Texas A&M

~#0 G Jay Jay Chandler: So., 6-4, 180 (8.0 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.7 ast)

~#11 G Wendell Mitchell: Jr., 6-3, 185 (8.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.7 ast)

~#13 G Brandon Mahan: So., 6-5, 200 (8.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.4 ast)

~#1 G/F Savion Flagg: So., 6-7, 217 (12.0 pts, 7.6 reb, 2.8 ast)

~#21 F Christian Mekowulu: Gr., 6-8, 245 (11.0 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.1 blk)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (9.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.7 ast)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (15.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.7 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (13.4 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.3 ast)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.1 blk)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (17.5 pts, 9.3 reb, 2.5 blk)

Stat Comparison