Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Texas A&M, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' first SEC game of the season...
Opponent: Texas A&M (6-5 overall, 5-2 at home)
Location: College Station, Texas (Reed Arena - capacity 12,989)
Tipoff time: 5 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Pat Bradley (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 381 (Internet 972)
Advanced Ratings - Texas A&M | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 110 | No. 74
~KenPom: No. 97 | No. 56
~Sagarin: No. 103 | No. 47
~ESPN BPI: No. 122 | No. 85
Projections
~Vegas: +3 (O/U 148) ... That equates to about Texas A&M 76, Arkansas 73
~ESPN BPI: Texas A&M has a 57.1 percent chance to win and is favored by 2.0 points
Projected Starters
Texas A&M
~#0 G Jay Jay Chandler: So., 6-4, 180 (8.0 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
~#11 G Wendell Mitchell: Jr., 6-3, 185 (8.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.7 ast)
~#13 G Brandon Mahan: So., 6-5, 200 (8.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
~#1 G/F Savion Flagg: So., 6-7, 217 (12.0 pts, 7.6 reb, 2.8 ast)
~#21 F Christian Mekowulu: Gr., 6-8, 245 (11.0 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.1 blk)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (9.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.7 ast)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (15.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.7 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (13.4 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.3 ast)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.1 blk)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (17.5 pts, 9.3 reb, 2.5 blk)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|
Points per game
|
81.8
|
75.5
|
Field goal %
|
46.0
|
45.1
|
3-point field goal %
|
35.6
|
29.1
|
Free throw %
|
65.8
|
68.7
|
Rebound margin
|
-1.5
|
+5.3
|
Assists per game
|
18.1
|
14.2
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.36
|
0.96
|
Blocks per game
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
Opp. points per game
|
70.2
|
71.0
|
Opp. field goal %
|
38.8
|
40.2
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
30.3
|
32.4