Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Texas A&M, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: Texas A&M (11-14 overall, 4-9 SEC)
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff time: 7:30 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Dave Neal (play-by-play), Daymeon Fishback (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: Sirius Channel 94, XM Channel 191 (Internet 962)
Advanced Ratings - Texas A&M | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 78 | No. 71
~KenPom: No. 92 | No. 65
~Sagarin: No. 81 | No. 57
~ESPN BPI: No. 97 | No. 77
Projections
~Vegas: -5 (O/U 146.5) ... That equates to about Arkansas 76, Texas A&M 71
~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 72.1 percent chance to win and is favored by 6.5 points
Projected Starters
Texas A&M
~#11 G Wendell Mitchell: Jr., 6-3, 185 (13.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.7 stl)
~#12 G Chris Collins: Sr., 6-3, 191 (0.7 pts, 1.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
~#13 G Brandon Mahan: So., 6-5, 200 (6.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 0.8 ast)
~#1 G/F Savion Flagg: So., 6-7, 217 (12.4 pts, 7.6 reb, 2.4 ast)
~#21 F Christian Mekowulu: Gr., 6-8, 245 (8.0 pts, 5.9 reb, 0.9 blk)
~BENCH: #2 G TJ Starks: So., 6-2, 196 (12.7 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.6 ast, 1.2 stl) ... Although he has started 18 games this season, he has come off the bench the last four games. However, he still averaged 24.5 minutes those games.
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 5.7 ast, 1.1 stl)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (13.8 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.5 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.0 pts, 3.2 reb)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.3 pts, 8.8 reb, 2.0 blk, 1.1 stl)
~NOTE: Head coach Mike Anderson hinted Friday that he may start Desi Sills, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Gabe Osabuohien instead of Harris, Jones and Bailey.
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|
Points per game
|
76.1
|
71.5
|
Field goal %
|
44.4
|
44.0
|
3-point field goal %
|
32.7
|
30.7
|
Free throw %
|
66.0
|
69.4
|
Rebound margin
|
-3.8
|
+1.4
|
Assists per game
|
16.2
|
12.5
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.17
|
0.89
|
Blocks per game
|
4.9
|
4.7
|
Opp. points per game
|
73.4
|
72.0
|
Opp. field goal %
|
42.0
|
41.8
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
34.1
|
33.7
