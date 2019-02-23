~NOTE: Head coach Mike Anderson hinted Friday that he may start Desi Sills, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Gabe Osabuohien instead of Harris, Jones and Bailey.

~BENCH: #2 G TJ Starks: So., 6-2, 196 (12.7 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.6 ast, 1.2 stl) ... Although he has started 18 games this season, he has come off the bench the last four games. However, he still averaged 24.5 minutes those games.

~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 72.1 percent chance to win and is favored by 6.5 points

~Vegas: -5 (O/U 146.5) ... That equates to about Arkansas 76, Texas A&M 71

Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.