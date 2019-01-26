Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

Opponent: Texas Tech (15-4 overall, 4-3 Big 12, 10-1 at home)

Location: Lubbock, Texas (United Supermarkets Arena - capacity 15,098)

Tipoff time: 5 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 388 (Internet 979)

Advanced Ratings - Texas Tech | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 17 | No. 72

~KenPom: No. 15 | No. 63

~Sagarin: No. 16 | No. 54

~ESPN BPI: No. 15 | No. 81

Projections

~Vegas: +10 (O/U 136) ... That equates to about Texas Tech 73, Arkansas 63

~ESPN BPI: Texas Tech has a 90.1 percent chance to win and is favored by 15.0 points

Projected Starters

Texas Tech

~#23 G Jarrett Culver: So., 6-6, 195 (18.7 pts, 7.1 reb, 3.9 ast, 1.3 stl)

~#13 G Matt Mooney: R-Sr., 6-3, 200 (10.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.7 stl)

~#25 G Davide Moretti: So., 6-2, 175 (9.8 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.3 stl)

~#11 F Tariq Owens: R-Sr., 6-10, 205 (8.3 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.5 blk)

~#32 C Norense Odiase: R-Sr., 6-8, 250 (3.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.0 blk)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.4 ast, 1.1 stl)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.6 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (13.9 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.0 stl)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 0.8 blk)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.3 pts, 9.4 reb, 1.9 blk, 1.1 stl)

Stat Comparison