Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Texas Tech, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: Texas Tech (15-4 overall, 4-3 Big 12, 10-1 at home)
Location: Lubbock, Texas (United Supermarkets Arena - capacity 15,098)
Tipoff time: 5 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN2
Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 388 (Internet 979)
Advanced Ratings - Texas Tech | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 17 | No. 72
~KenPom: No. 15 | No. 63
~Sagarin: No. 16 | No. 54
~ESPN BPI: No. 15 | No. 81
Projections
~Vegas: +10 (O/U 136) ... That equates to about Texas Tech 73, Arkansas 63
~ESPN BPI: Texas Tech has a 90.1 percent chance to win and is favored by 15.0 points
Projected Starters
Texas Tech
~#23 G Jarrett Culver: So., 6-6, 195 (18.7 pts, 7.1 reb, 3.9 ast, 1.3 stl)
~#13 G Matt Mooney: R-Sr., 6-3, 200 (10.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.7 stl)
~#25 G Davide Moretti: So., 6-2, 175 (9.8 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.3 stl)
~#11 F Tariq Owens: R-Sr., 6-10, 205 (8.3 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.5 blk)
~#32 C Norense Odiase: R-Sr., 6-8, 250 (3.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.0 blk)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.4 ast, 1.1 stl)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.6 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (13.9 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 0.8 blk)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.3 pts, 9.4 reb, 1.9 blk, 1.1 stl)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Texas Tech
|
Points per game
|
78.9
|
70.2
|
Field goal %
|
44.7
|
46.7
|
3-point field goal %
|
33.7
|
33.2
|
Free throw %
|
64.5
|
70.5
|
Rebound margin
|
-1.4
|
+2.5
|
Assists per game
|
17.3
|
13.5
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.25
|
1.03
|
Blocks per game
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
Opp. points per game
|
73.1
|
55.9
|
Opp. field goal %
|
40.8
|
35.3
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
31.7
|
26.4