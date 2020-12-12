HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to Watch Arkansas-UCA, Bears to know, more

Saturday night will be a historical night in Fayetteville, as the Hogs welcome an in-state opponent, in Central Arkansas, to Bud Walton Arena for the first time in 70 years. A meeting against the Bears that was last played in 1947, where the Hogs came out on top 59-39. Following a 79-44 win against Southern, the Hogs are sitting as the only 5-0 team in the SEC, as they look to keep their undefeated season alive against the Bears. Moses Moody has been incredible for the Hogs, averaging 16.2 points per game so far in his freshman campaign. Central Arkansas has had a rough start to the season, having their first 4 games canceled due to the coronavirus, then proceeding to lose their first 3 games played. They just came off of an 86-65 loss to St. Louis University, hoping to get their first win of the season against Arkansas. Here is everything you need to know about this matchup with the Bears:

Important Times

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Tip-off: 7 p.m.

TV/Radio

TV: SEC Network Alternate (Brett Dolan and Manuale Watkins) Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) Live Stats: www.Arkansas.StatBroadcast.com

Keys to the Game from Head Coach Musselman

"We’re going to have to defend the three. I think it starts with 55 Jones at the point, the all-time assist leader, second-leading scorer. Then you move to Bergersen No. 1, who is their scorer. I actually coached against his father. “They’re a good rebounding team too. I mean they’re plus 3 on the glass, and they’ve played against UALR, Memphis and St. Louis, so rebounding is gonna be important. Transition defense is going to be paramount. After a made basket, the first 12 seconds of your defense become really important. 54% of their shots come within the first 12 seconds after a made basket. Usually, teams run after a miss, they’re running after made baskets. So our transition from offense to defense, there’s going to have to be no lag time. You know, then our offense just can’t fight against itself. We’ve got to constantly play unselfish, which we have for most of the year. “Now we’ve got to go play the game. They’re a good team. They really are. They have an identity. The hardest thing in any sport I think is to try to create an identity and they have some identities or they have some themes.”

Bears to Know

G Rylan Bergersen: The senior guard from Boise, Idaho, Bergersen seems to be the main man on the team, leading the team in points by 4, averaging 17.3 points per game. He is also second on the team in rebounds (5.3rpg), and first on the team in steals (2.3spg). G Deandre Jones: Another senior guard from Boise, Idaho, Jones leads the teams in assists per game, averaging 4.3apg, and is also second on the team in points per game (13.7ppg). F Samson George: All the way from Minna, Nigeria, George is making his name known in the paint, leading the team in rebounds per game, averaging 5.7 rpg.

Vegas Line

Arkansas -27, O/U 148.5

The Razorbacks have a 93% chance to win, according to ESPN BPI.

Key Rankings (Arkansas | UCA)

AP Top 25: 0 votes (2) | 0 votes KenPom: 34 (43) | 244 Sagarin: 17 (21) | 274 ESPN BPI: 31 (35) | 225

