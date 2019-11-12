After starting the 2019 season off with a dominant win against Rice, the Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the North Texas Mean Green at home in Bud Walton Stadium tonight at 7 p.m. for their second game of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about the matchup with the Mean Green who are 1-1 win a win over Edmond Triton C.C. and a loss to then-Top 25 ranked VCU.

Important Times

Doors Open: 5 p.m.

Tip Off: 7 p.m.

Streaming/Radio:

Online: Watch ESPN

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network/Sirius 984 (Chuck Barrett & Matt Zimmerman)

North Texas Players to Know

F Zachary Simmons: Simmons is a 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward who averaged seven rebounds and 10.2 points per game last season. A junior this year, Simmons leads the team in scoring and rebounds with 24 and 12 respectively. He is one of biggest guys on the team and will present a matchup problem for the undersized Hogs.

G Umoja Gibson: Gibson led the Mean Green in scoring last year as a freshman averaging 12.6 points per game. He is a playmaker for North Texas, leading the team in minutes played and assists with 60 and nine respectively. He also shoots free throws well at 83.3%.

G DJ Draper: Draper is one of the few seniors for North Texas. Despite only averaging four points per game last season, Draper has come on this season averaging 10.5 points per game. He shot 57% from the three-point line against no.25-ranked VCU on Friday and is third on the team in scoring. Draper is their sharp shooter.

F Thomas Bell: A JUCO product, Bell committed to North Texas this past May. He has helped the Mean Green offensively and is second on the team in scoring and in rebounding. He also leads the team in steals with four.

Key Rankings: (Arkansas/UNT)

AP Top 25: 11 votes/0 votes

KenPom: 35/164

NET rating: 60/147

Sagarin: 5/142

ESPN BPI: 54/109

Vegas Line:

Arkansas -14.5 O/U 139.5