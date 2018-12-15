Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas’ game today…

Opponent: UTSA (3-6 overall, 1-1 on the road)

Location: Verizon Arena (North Little Rock)

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: none

Online stream: none (the infrastructure needed to stream on SECN+ is located in Fayetteville)

Commentators: N/A

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 381 (Internet 972)

Advanced Ratings - UTSA | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 179 | No. 59

~KenPom: No. 189 | No. 51

~Sagarin: No. 196 | No. 41

~ESPN BPI: No. 278 | No. 98

Projections

~Vegas: -14 (O/U 158) … That equates to Arkansas 86, UTSA 72

~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 84.2 percent chance to win and is favored by 12.5 points

Projected Starters

UTSA

~#5 G Giovanni De Nicolao: Jr., 6-3, 175 (7.8 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.6 stl)

~#2 G Jhivvan Jackson: So., 6-0, 170 (16.8 pts, 1.4 reb, 1.8 ast)

~#22 G Keaton Wallace: So., 6-3, 170 (19.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.1 ast)

~#3 F Byron Frohnen: Jr., 6-6, 215 (8.6 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.6 stl)

~#25 F Nick Allen: Sr., 6-8, 215 (8.6 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.0 ast)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (9.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 7.3 ast, 1.4 stl)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (16.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.4 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.9 ast)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (9.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.5 blk)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (18.5 pts, 8.8 reb, 2.4 blk)

Stat Comparison