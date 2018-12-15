Gameday Central: How to listen to Arkansas-UTSA, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas’ game today…
Opponent: UTSA (3-6 overall, 1-1 on the road)
Location: Verizon Arena (North Little Rock)
Tipoff time: 7 p.m. CT
TV: none
Online stream: none (the infrastructure needed to stream on SECN+ is located in Fayetteville)
Commentators: N/A
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 381 (Internet 972)
Advanced Ratings - UTSA | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 179 | No. 59
~KenPom: No. 189 | No. 51
~Sagarin: No. 196 | No. 41
~ESPN BPI: No. 278 | No. 98
Projections
~Vegas: -14 (O/U 158) … That equates to Arkansas 86, UTSA 72
~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 84.2 percent chance to win and is favored by 12.5 points
Projected Starters
UTSA
~#5 G Giovanni De Nicolao: Jr., 6-3, 175 (7.8 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.6 stl)
~#2 G Jhivvan Jackson: So., 6-0, 170 (16.8 pts, 1.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
~#22 G Keaton Wallace: So., 6-3, 170 (19.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
~#3 F Byron Frohnen: Jr., 6-6, 215 (8.6 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.6 stl)
~#25 F Nick Allen: Sr., 6-8, 215 (8.6 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.0 ast)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (9.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 7.3 ast, 1.4 stl)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (16.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.4 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.9 ast)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (9.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.5 blk)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (18.5 pts, 8.8 reb, 2.4 blk)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|UTSA
|
Points per game
|
86.1
|
74.7
|
Field goal %
|
47.8
|
41.1
|
3-point field goal %
|
36.1
|
31.1
|
Free throw %
|
62.7
|
74.4
|
Rebound margin
|
+0.9
|
-0.9
|
Assists per game
|
18.9
|
11.1
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.5
|
0.8
|
Blocks per game
|
6.3
|
2.0
|
Opp. points per game
|
71.5
|
77.8
|
Opp. field goal %
|
38.0
|
44.5
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
30.5
|
36.5
