Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

Opponent: Vanderbilt (9-12 overall, 0-8 SEC)

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Tipoff time: 8 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Dave Neal (play-by-play), Dane Bradshaw (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 105 (Internet 961)

Advanced Ratings - Vanderbilt | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 114 | No. 57

~KenPom: No. 130 | No. 50

~Sagarin: No. 95 | No. 51

~ESPN BPI: No. 127 | No. 70

Projections

~Vegas: -8 (O/U 147.5) ... That equates to about Arkansas 78, Vanderbilt 70

~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 78.8 percent chance to win and is favored by 9.2 points

Projected Starters

Vanderbilt

~#0 G Saben Lee: So., 6-2, 183 (13.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.9 ast)

~#3 G Maxwell Evans: So., 6-2, 192 (4.5 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.4 ast)

~#24 F Aaron Nesmith: Fr., 6-6, 213 (10.6 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.3 ast)

~#1 F/C Yanni Wetzell: R-Jr., 6-10, 240 (5.2 pts, 3.1 reb)

~#11 F/C Simisola Shittu: Fr., 6-10, 240 (12.0 pts, 7.1 reb, 2.0 ast)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.9 pts, 2.6 reb, 5.9 ast, 1.2 stl)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.0 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.5 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.0 stl)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.3 pts, 3.2 reb)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.4 pts, 8.9 reb, 2.0 blk, 1.0 stl)

Stat Comparison