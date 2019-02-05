Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Vanderbilt, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: Vanderbilt (9-12 overall, 0-8 SEC)
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff time: 8 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Dave Neal (play-by-play), Dane Bradshaw (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 105 (Internet 961)
Advanced Ratings - Vanderbilt | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 114 | No. 57
~KenPom: No. 130 | No. 50
~Sagarin: No. 95 | No. 51
~ESPN BPI: No. 127 | No. 70
Projections
~Vegas: -8 (O/U 147.5) ... That equates to about Arkansas 78, Vanderbilt 70
~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 78.8 percent chance to win and is favored by 9.2 points
Projected Starters
Vanderbilt
~#0 G Saben Lee: So., 6-2, 183 (13.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.9 ast)
~#3 G Maxwell Evans: So., 6-2, 192 (4.5 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
~#24 F Aaron Nesmith: Fr., 6-6, 213 (10.6 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
~#1 F/C Yanni Wetzell: R-Jr., 6-10, 240 (5.2 pts, 3.1 reb)
~#11 F/C Simisola Shittu: Fr., 6-10, 240 (12.0 pts, 7.1 reb, 2.0 ast)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.9 pts, 2.6 reb, 5.9 ast, 1.2 stl)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.0 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.5 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.3 pts, 3.2 reb)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.4 pts, 8.9 reb, 2.0 blk, 1.0 stl)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Vanderbilt
|
Points per game
|
78.3
|
74.2
|
Field goal %
|
45.2
|
44.2
|
3-point field goal %
|
33.7
|
33.3
|
Free throw %
|
64.9
|
68.7
|
Rebound margin
|
-3.4
|
+1.0
|
Assists per game
|
16.8
|
12.4
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.22
|
0.91
|
Blocks per game
|
5.2
|
4.2
|
Opp. points per game
|
72.9
|
73.6
|
Opp. field goal %
|
40.7
|
43.2
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
31.9
|
32.1