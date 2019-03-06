Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

Opponent: Vanderbilt (9-20 overall, 0-16 SEC)

Location: Nashville, Tenn. (Memorial Gymnasium - capacity 14,314)

Tipoff time: 7:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Barry Booker (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 384 (Internet 975)

Advanced Ratings - Vanderbilt | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 143 | No. 73

~KenPom: No. 137 | No. 60

~Sagarin: No. 108 | No. 56

~ESPN BPI: No. 129 | No. 73

Projections

~Vegas: -2 (O/U 141) ... That equates to about Arkansas 72, Vanderbilt 70

~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 52.4 percent chance to win and is favored by 0.7 points

Projected Starters

Vanderbilt

~#0 G Saben Lee: So., 6-2, 183 (12.7 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.0 ast, 0.9 stl)



~#2 G/F Joe Toye: Sr., 6-7, 210 (7.2 pts, 3.0 reb)

~#24 F Aaron Nesmith: Fr., 6-6, 213 (11.3 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.4 ast)



~#15 F Clevon Brown: Jr., 6-8, 240 (3.3 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.3 blk)

~#11 F/C Simisola Shittu: Fr., 6-10, 240 (11.5 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.9 ast)



~BENCH: #32 F Matt Ryan: R-Jr., 6-8, 215 ... After missing the Commodores' last game with a right hand injury, Ryan is considered day-to-day. It was just the fourth game he did not start.

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.6 ast, 1.0 stl)



~#0 G Desi Sills: Fr., 6-2, 196 (4.3 pts, 1.2 reb, 1.6 ast)



~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.4 stl)



~#22 F Gabe Osabuohien: So., 6-8, 221 (3.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.4 ast)



~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.5 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.0 blk, 1.0 stl)



Stat Comparison