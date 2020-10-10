HawgBeat - Razorbacks fall short at Auburn, lose 30-28

The Razorbacks opened as 18 point dogs but the line shrunk to 14 points as they arrived in Auburn, Alabama.

The Hogs entered the week thinking they could get back three players banged up from the Mississippi State game but once play began, it was clear they'd be without starting running back Rakeem Boyd, starting wide receiver Treylon Burks and starting cornerback Montaric Brown.

Auburn wasn't spared heading into the game either. Starting corner Jaylon Simpson, starting linebacker KJ Britt, running back Shaun Shivers and wide receiver Eli Stove were all listed as out ahead of kickoff.

Arkansas and Auburn exchanged punts in the first two drives of the game, Feleipe Franks and Bo Nix both taking sacks to end the drive.

The injury bug struck Arkansas again early in the first quarter when right tackle Noah Gatlin went down with a leg injury. He was replaced by back up Dalton Wagner.

The next three drives also ended in punt plays but the third had disastrous results.

Michigan transfer punter George Caratan had his punt blocked in the endzone and recovered for a Tiger touchdown. The punt block by Jordyn Peters was the fourth of his career.

The Hogs went three and out on their fourth drive. Auburn running back DJ Williams, who was questionable to play before the game, broke off a 41-yard run down to the Arkansas 36. The Razorback defense gets the stop and forces the Tigers to take three, ending the first quarter with a 10-point.

Arkansas gave up 101 yards of offense in the first quarter and only accumulated 46 yards themselves. Eighty-six of Auburn's first quarter yards came on the ground.

The Razorbacks punted away the ball on their first drive of the second quarter, setting Auburn up for a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Down 17-0, the Hogs start to feel the walls closing in, and start to air it out.

With 9:22 to play in the first half, Smith rushes for a gain of four but Auburn linebacker grants the Hogs a first down with a facemask penalty. Franks completes a nine-yard pass to De'Vion Warren, followed up by a 15 yard run by Smith. Franks completes the eight-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mike Woods. Hogs are down 17-6 after having the extra point blocked.