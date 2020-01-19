Arkansas landed three commits on Saturday of their first January official visit weekend but they'll be waiting a bit to see what their chances are with 4-star Georgia running back Daijun Edwards. Edwards scheduled his official visit to Arkansas a week before he came to campus and still has plans to visit Florida State and Georgia.

"It went good, a lot of stuff I didn't expect," Edwards said. "Yeah, I loved it. Just the fans and how passionate they are."

Despite having more visits to take, Edwards said the 48 hours on the Hill helped the Hogs' chances "in a lot of ways."

"Good, genuine people, real people," Edwards said of Sam Pittman and new running backs coach Jimmy Smith. "They’ll going keep it real with you. (Mom) loved it. She just loved the family atmosphere around here. Everybody loves each other."

Hosted by rising sophomore Trey Knox, Edwards said he could definitely see himself at Arkansas in the future.