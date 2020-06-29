HawgBeat - Georgia LB Christopher Paul over the moon about Arkansas offer

The Arkansas Razorbacks are trying to strengthen and deepen their linebacker room, and with just one linebacker commit so far in the 2021 class, they're still on the hunt for more talent. The Hogs extended a new offer to Crisp County linebacker Christopher "Pooh" Paul over the weekend and the former Nebraska commit was over the moon about it.

"I felt great about the offer, I've been having major interest in Arkansas and when they offered it was unbelievable to me, I was speechless," Paul said. "Arkansas had been on my mind because of the relationships I had with the coaches. A lot of them had been recruiting me at Georgia, so my bond with them went with them to Arkansas. It's a great program and when I found out Coach Sam Pittman was head coach, I started reaching out then and there.

"He's a great guy with a beautiful family, he's just so energetic and such a lovable person. When he walks in the room he brings the energy, you can be having a bad day and looking at Sam Pittman can brighten your whole day. The bond I had with him at Georgia and that I still have with him is unbelievable."

Paul's accumulated almost 20 Division-I offers over the course of his high school career but he's seen an uptick in interest since decommitting from the University of Nebraska this month. The Georgia native made his pledge in March when plenty of recruits across the nation began worrying what impact the coronavirus might have on visits and exposure.

"Nebraska was the best choice that I had, they were calling me on the daily, but a couple weeks ago I sat down with my family and I said I felt I had made the decision too hasty," Paul said. "I want to put my family in the best position possible while I'm achieving my goals at the highest standard."