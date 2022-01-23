Georgia LB commits with early-morning tweet, No. 8 for Hogs in ‘23

Arkansas added yet another piece to its 2023 recruiting class early Sunday morning.

Everett Roussaw Jr., a three-star linebacker from Georgia, announced his commitment to the Razorbacks with a tweet sent shortly before 6 a.m. CT the day after attending Junior Day in Fayetteville.

It was Arkansas’ second commitment in about a 12-hour span, as he followed four-star tight end Luke Hasz from Oklahoma.

The Razorbacks now have eight commitment in the 2023 class, which is tied with Notre Dame for the second-most in the country, according to Rivals. Only Georgia (9) has more. The group is ranked third nationally behind those two schools.

Roussaw is a 5.5 three-star inside linebacker out of Cedar Grove High in Ellenwood, Ga., the same high school Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith used to coach at. It has also produced wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and running back Rashod Dubinion, who will play for the Razorbacks in 2022.

Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri and Virginia Tech were Roussaw’s other Power Five offers, but he also visited Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss.