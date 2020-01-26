Georgia QB CJ Dixon down to Hogs, Dogs, Tide
The Razorbacks brought two 2020 quarterbacks to campus for official visits this weekend, Texas 3-star Malik Hornsby and Georgia 3-star CJ Dixon. Dixon has now narrowed down his options from his list of 11 offers
“The highlights were definitely Coach Pittman and I got to talk to Coach Briles,” Dixon said. “So as of right now, they are pretty much number one.
“I am also considering also UGA and Alabama. It’s pretty much those three schools. I think I am going to be going to UGA (next weekend)."
