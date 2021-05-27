Georgia QB Colin Houck ready for camp season, Arkansas trip

After helping Parkview high school's baseball team clinch it's third state title in the last four years, Colin Houck is ready to put more focus on his budding recruitment process. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback has offers from Arkansas, Florida State and Georgia Tech so far and more interest coming in.

"I'll jump right into football workouts, we have a 7-on-7 tournament at Georgia on June 10, I'll go to Georgia Tech on June 15 and I'll go to an Arkansas camp on June 20," Houck said. "It's crazy to be able to do this."

Houck's actually got a double offer in from Georgia Tech, one from the football program and one from the baseball team–a factor that will likely go into his long-term decision of where to play at the next level. He hasn't been in touch with any Diamond Hog coaches at this point but he's seen the program hit No. 1 for 13 consecutive weeks now.

"I follow them a lot, it's incredible what they're doing, they have a heck of a team this year and it'll be fun to see where everything goes," Houck said.