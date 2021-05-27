Georgia QB Colin Houck ready for camp season, Arkansas trip
After helping Parkview high school's baseball team clinch it's third state title in the last four years, Colin Houck is ready to put more focus on his budding recruitment process. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback has offers from Arkansas, Florida State and Georgia Tech so far and more interest coming in.
"I'll jump right into football workouts, we have a 7-on-7 tournament at Georgia on June 10, I'll go to Georgia Tech on June 15 and I'll go to an Arkansas camp on June 20," Houck said. "It's crazy to be able to do this."
Houck's actually got a double offer in from Georgia Tech, one from the football program and one from the baseball team–a factor that will likely go into his long-term decision of where to play at the next level. He hasn't been in touch with any Diamond Hog coaches at this point but he's seen the program hit No. 1 for 13 consecutive weeks now.
"I follow them a lot, it's incredible what they're doing, they have a heck of a team this year and it'll be fun to see where everything goes," Houck said.
Houck is the fourth of Arkansas's nine 2023 quarterback offers to tell HawgBeat that he'll be hitting the Hill in June, joining Kansas QB Avery Johnson, Mississippi QB Vic Sutton and Texas QB Jackson Arnold.
Unlike several of Kendal Briles' targets, Houck is more of a traditional pocket passer. This past season, the rising junior threw for 1,716 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight picks.
"Coach Briles said that he liked my play action reads and they like my arm, I can make the deep throws, stuff like that."
Arkansas has done well recruiting in Georgia during the Sam Pittman era, pulling in three from the Peach State in the 2021 class and one 4-star Georgian so far for the 2022 class.
On top of hearing from Clemson and Georgia State baseball coaches, Houck has also received interest from Duke and Northwestern football.