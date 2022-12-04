After idly awaiting a bowl announcement for over a week, the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5) are gearing up to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl.

Kansas qualified for a bowl for the first time since 2008 with a 6-6 record in 2022. Although it is certainly something to be celebrated in Lawrence, this season has been a tale of two halves.

The Jayhawks certainly could have reached a more prestigious game after a 5-0 start to the campaign, but they have dropped six of the past seven games and three in a row. Kansas went 1-2 against ranked opponents this season, with losses to TCU and Kansas State — the two Big 12 finalists — and a win over 7-5 Oklahoma State. Head coach Lance Leipold’s squad finished with a 3-6 record in conference play.

Defense has been the culprit of the Jayhawks’ late-season slide. In the first five games, they allowed 24 points and almost 385 yards per game. Contrast that with more than 40 points and nearly 500 yards allowed per game in the last seven contests.

Cornerback Cobee Bryant, who has an 86-yard pick six and two other interceptions to his name, is one of Kansas’ key impact performers on defense. Safety Kenny Logan Jr.’s 96 tackles lead the team, and he has a pair of picks and a fumble recovery to boot. Defensive end Lonnie Phelps’ seven sacks are tied for third in the Big 12.

On the other side of the ball, production has been much more consistent throughout the season, despite inconsistent use of personnel. Kansas has two quarterbacks who have attempted at least 135 passes and thrown for at least 1,280 yards and 13 touchdowns. Both Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean can be considered dual threats as well, having racked up at least 38 carries, 222 yards and four scores apiece.

Daniels is Kansas’ starter, but he missed more than a month due to a shoulder injury. In the two games since his return, he has thrown for 298 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Devin Neal, the Jayhawks’ workhorse back, is a 1,000-yard rusher averaging over 6 yards per carry, and he has found the end zone nine times on 171 attempts. He is also their fifth-leading receiver, with 19 catches on the season.

The main Kansas pass catchers have shared success, with five different players recording at least 200 yards and three touchdowns, and three guys finding paydirt five times.

The Jayhawks open as seven-point underdogs against the Razorbacks, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

The 64th Liberty Bowl is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee, a 4 1/2-hour trip from Fayetteville, and a 7 1/2-hour journey from Lawrence. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and stream live on the ESPN app.