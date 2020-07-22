HawgBeat - Gosnell running back Travelle Anderson ready for breakout year

There are almost two dozen rising juniors in the state of Arkansas with Division-I offers and No. 11 on HawgBeat's unofficial in-state rankings, Travelle Anderson, already has four offers to play football at the next level.

The Gosnell standout has college coaches' attention and he's due to increase his already-impressive production in his junior season, making him the perfect candidate for our "Hello, my name is..." series, spotlighting in-state recruits on the rise.

"My recruitment has been going good," Anderson said. "I just got the Colorado State offer after the camp I went to, elite underclassmen camp in Oklahoma. I feel like I did good, we haven't gotten our results back. Florida State, TCU, Baylor, a lot of other schools follow me on Twitter."

On top of Colorado State, Anderson has also been offered by Kansas, North Texas and Arkansas State.

After a sophomore season splitting time with a senior running back, Anderson will take over for Gosnell and improve upon his 111 carries, 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns. Focusing on his hands during the spring and summer, Anderson's receiving stats will also go up after a seven-catch, 75-yard 2019 season.

"I feel like I standout a lot," Anderson said. "I'm a bigger running back and I have a lot of speed and quickness that I bring to the table. I feel like this year people will see my real talent and they'll see more of what I can do. We run a spread."

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound back says he feels his style emulates a young Adrian Peterson. He's clocked in multiple 4.4-range 40-yard dash times.

There are four in-state running backs that already have Division-I offers but only one, James Jointer, has an Arkansas offer thus far.

"Some of the Arkansas staff follow me on Twitter," Anderson said. "My coach said he and Sam Pittman have talked on the phone about me. Hopefully I'll be one of the in-state guys they give an offer to. I feel like there's something special about this class."

Regardless if Anderson gets an Arkansas offer or not, he's still putting on for Gosnell. The high school hasn't had an FBS signee since defensive end Justin Scott who signed with the Razorbacks in the 1999 class, pre-Rivals era.

The Pirates went 6-6 last season and made it to the second round of 4A playoffs, but Anderson has state title hopes for 2020.

"I feel like we're going to be even better than last year, we're working towards being state champions and we're going to take everything one game at a time. We're returning our whole offensive line, our quarterback, we have a receiver returning that was pretty good for us."