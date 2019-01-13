Arkansas hosted a not-so-secret visitor on Saturday, former SMU quarterback Ben Hicks. Hicks is looking for a one-year destination to finish his graduate degree and the Razorbacks were at the top of the list to receive a visit.

Hicks left Fayetteville Sunday morning and says he'll have the decision made soon and he'll be ready to move and start classes within a few days, the last day to register for class at Arkansas is January 19.

"I dreamed about playing in the SEC since I was a little kid and it would be a cool deal to potentially have the opportunity to do that,” Hicks said. “We had some success at SMU with Coach Morris’ offense, a lot of success really, and I feel like we can have the same success here so I am excited about it.”

Hicks was the starting quarterback for Arkansas head coach Chad Morris when he was at SMU and he was a key to helping Morris turn the program around from 2-10 to 7-5 in three seasons. Hicks, a former 3-star prospect out of Waco, Texas, committed to SMU after a brief commitment to Houston and he had a lot of interest from Texas Tech and Tulsa as well. Not only did he help the programs' record, but he also boosted the offensive efficiency, with the help of now-NFL wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn, from 27 points per game to 37.8 points per game.

"The pros of Arkansas are just knowing the staff, knowing the offense, and playing in this league," Hicks said. "They had some talent there this year and just couldn't get it done all the time, but there's obviously talent there particularly on offense."

The Razorbacks went 2-10 in 2018 while playing some musical chairs with the starting quarterback before settling on redshirt junior Ty Storey. Storey showed grit, tenacity, and even completed at a 57.2 percent rate, which was higher than Hicks' 55.8 rate in 2018, but he only threw 11 touchdowns and 10 picks, and he, along with his weapons and offensive line, showed he couldn't execute the offense at a high level.

Arkansas first targeted dual-threat Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant but after a long courting period, the Hogs lost out on the former 4-star to Missouri. Now, it looks like the Razorbacks' only option before the semester starts is Hicks which is ideal to get the offense going and build chemistry during the spring.

"I went to Louisville a couple of days ago so it is really between Louisville and Arkansas, that is about it," Hicks said. "I had a good time at Arkansas. I went to the basketball game yesterday and got to feel out the environment, got to meet some people, got to meet the AD. I hadn't seen Coach Morris and Coach Craddock in awhile so it was good to see those guys.”

"Louisville was a good time. Coach Satterfield, had a good time with them and got to sit down and talk with them. I really enjoyed it. I have enjoyed my weekend, a lot of flying, but I have enjoyed it.”

Transfer quarterbacks don't always shine at their second destination but there have been recent stories of success like Joe Burrow at LSU and Gardner Minshew at Washington State. Hicks thinks he can be like those guys.

"I played Gardner Minshew at East Carolina a few years ago," Hicks said. "He had great success. I knew it was time to leave SMU. I would say those guys success had an influence on the decision, but I'm just looking for a new opportunity and growth. I'm excited."

The Texas native is also hoping the Arkansas staff can get him back on track, the NFL track, after falling off in the 2018 season at SMU. He left the private university as the program's all-time passing leader with 9,081 yards, 71 touchdowns and 34 interceptions with a career 56.7 percent completion percentage but was benched in his last season with new head coach Sonny Dykes and wasn't the guaranteed starter next year.

Hicks's stats are important but even more important is his experience with Morris's playbook and his ability to lead the team both on the field and in the locker room. The question now is whether he will choose to take on another program turn-around in Fayetteville or in Louisville.