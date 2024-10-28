Green, Russell earn SEC Weekly Honors

in other news
Braylen Russell answers call in win at Mississippi State
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday that it was time to
VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - Arkansas 58, Mississippi State 25
Video of Arkansas' Sam Pittman, players postgame press conference after the 58-25 win at Mississippi State.
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 58-25 win over Mississippi State
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 58-25 win over Mississippi State
Scoring Recap: Arkansas 58, Mississippi State 25
Join in on HawgBeat's game thread on The Trough message board for updates from Arkansas at Mississippi State.
Takeaways from No. 16 Arkansas' win over No. 1 Kansas
Takeaways from the Hogs' 85-69 win over Kansas on Friday night.
in other news
Braylen Russell answers call in win at Mississippi State
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday that it was time to
VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - Arkansas 58, Mississippi State 25
Video of Arkansas' Sam Pittman, players postgame press conference after the 58-25 win at Mississippi State.
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 58-25 win over Mississippi State
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 58-25 win over Mississippi State
Following Arkansas' (5-3, 3-2 SEC) 58-25 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium, two Razorbacks earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference on Monday.
Arkansas redshirt junior quarterback and freshman running back Braylen Russell earned recognition from the SEC office for their performances.
Green was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Razorbacks to a blowout victory over the Bulldogs. He completed 23-of-29 throws (79.3%) for 314 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, plus Green added 79 yards and a score on the ground.
With his five passing touchdowns, Green became the first Arkansas quarterback since Ryan Mallett in 2010 to both throw for five touchdowns and rush for one in a single game. Green is one of only two Power Four quarterbacks this season to accomplish the feat, and he is the first Hog to earn the Offensive Player of the Week honor since Raheim Sanders in 2022.
"That’s the guy that I’ve seen since he got here," head coach Sam Pittman said Saturday. "If we can play better around him, the guy’s incredible, I think. Like I said before, I wouldn’t trade him for anybody."
Russell was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after carrying a depleted running back room versus the Bulldogs. With starting running back and backup Ja'Quinden Jackson and Rodney Hill out, respectively, Russell rushed for a career-high 175 yards on 16 carries. His 175 yards is the most nationally by a freshman this season and it made Russell only the third Arkansas freshman since 1998 to reach 150+ yards in a game (Alex Collins, Darren McFadden).
"This week in practice was Taylen being in my ear, O-linemen being in my ear," Russell said Saturday. "‘This is your week.’ Going out there, it was a big week for me. Just trying in my teammates and Taylen in my ear the whole time. It’s good to have older guys in your ear going forward."
Green and Russell join left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr., backup quarterback Malachi Singleton and defensive back TJ Metcalf as Razorbacks to earn SEC Weekly honors this season.
Arkansas and Ole Miss are slated for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ESPN this Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
- CB
- OLB
- DT
- SDE
- WR
- S
- C
- SDE
- ILB
- DT