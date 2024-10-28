Green, Russell earn SEC Weekly Honors

Following Arkansas' (5-3, 3-2 SEC) 58-25 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium, two Razorbacks earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

Arkansas redshirt junior quarterback and freshman running back Braylen Russell earned recognition from the SEC office for their performances.

Green was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Razorbacks to a blowout victory over the Bulldogs. He completed 23-of-29 throws (79.3%) for 314 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, plus Green added 79 yards and a score on the ground.

With his five passing touchdowns, Green became the first Arkansas quarterback since Ryan Mallett in 2010 to both throw for five touchdowns and rush for one in a single game. Green is one of only two Power Four quarterbacks this season to accomplish the feat, and he is the first Hog to earn the Offensive Player of the Week honor since Raheim Sanders in 2022.

"That’s the guy that I’ve seen since he got here," head coach Sam Pittman said Saturday. "If we can play better around him, the guy’s incredible, I think. Like I said before, I wouldn’t trade him for anybody."