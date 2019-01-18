Dre Greenlaw has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, he announced Thursday night via Twitter.

The Razorbacks’ four-year starter at linebacker is the only Arkansas player in the prestigious postseason all-star game. Jim Nagy, the Senior Bowl’s executive director, confirmed the late addition in a tweet.

“Greenlaw battled thru some injuries in ’18 but his junior tape was good,” Nagy wrote. “NFL teams like him because he can really run.”

At Arkansas, Greenlaw made 321 tackles - including 13 for loss and four sacks - and intercepted three passes. He also forced four fumbles and notched three pass breakups.

Injuries plagued his career, with foot and ankle injuries causing him to miss 10 full games and parts of several others in 2016 and 2018. Last season, he made 10 tackles in the first quarter of the opener against Eastern Illinois before getting hurt.

A 5.7 three-star safety just down the road at Fayetteville High, Greenlaw was originally committed to Arkansas State before exploding with offers from Georgia, Oklahoma State and Washington State. He ultimately turned those down for a chance to play for the Razorbacks.

Greenlaw will be the 67th Arkansas player to participate in the Senior Bowl, extending the Razorbacks’ streak to 13 straight years with at least one participant.

Practices begin Tuesday and the game is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. It is played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., and will be televised on the NFL Network.

Four other Razorbacks are playing in the two collegiate all-star games scheduled for Saturday.

Defensive tackle Armon Watts and offensive lineman Brian Wallace are in the East-West Shrine Game, which kicks off at 2 p.m. at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., and on the NFL Network.

Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt and defensive end Randy Ramsey are in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and on FS1.