The Razorbacks now have six preferred walk-on commits in the 2019 class with the latest addition Monday night of Greenwood High School standout Morgan Hanna.

Hanna committed to Arkansas over preferred walk-on offers from TCU, Central Arkansas and Alabama. Hanna visited TCU and Arkansas last week before deciding to stay in state and call the hogs.

"I'm excited and relieved," Hanna said. "I wanted to be a hog my whole life and now that I've got the opportunity to do it, the feeling is amazing. I have been up and down for a few weeks on what I was going to do, but in my heart I've known all along. I'm excited to be a Hog!"

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end runs a 4.75 40-yard dash and tallied 90 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 12 quarterback hurries his senior year for the 6A state title winners.

Hanna joins in-state PWO commits offensive lineman Drew Vest, offensive lineman Logan Kallesen, wide receiver John David White, linebacker Logan Orr and athlete Braydon Stone.