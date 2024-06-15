Greenwood wide receiver Grant Karnes, a recruit in the class of 2025, was running routes at Arkansas' summer football camp on Thursday when Razorbacks wide receiver coach Ronnie Fouch pulled him aside.

Fouch had been watching Karnes for a while, and was impressed enough with what he saw that he extended an opportunity to play at Arkansas to Karnes.

"Well, obviously it felt really good," Karnes told HawgBeat. "I was super pumped about it. I went into the camp, I was hoping to get something but I wasn't sure. While I was there, we started off with drills inside and that went really well. I talked to (Fouch) when we first got there and it went well."