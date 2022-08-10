Guiton, Arkansas WR's impacting run game with perimeter blocking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — By now most fans probably know that Arkansas led all Power 5 teams in rushing last season.

What fans might not think about is how the Razorback wide receivers helped to make that happen.

"You’ve never seen a football game won without physicality," Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton said on Tuesday. "So it’s something I preach on that perimeter with our run game. I mean the backs aren’t getting touched until 5 to 8 yards downfield, so now we make the touchdown blocks. In order for that to happen you’ve got to bring a certain level of physicality to the game."

Gution said the emphasis on blocking is due to how great the Razorback running game is. The Hogs returned three of the four backs that split the majority of carries last season, so this year could be even better than 2021.

"I put a bunch of emphasis on it for the simple fact of how good our run game is," Guiton said. "It’s awesome, so as a wideout you want a great running game. You’ve got a great running game, you get one-on-ones on the perimeter. That’s what every wideout should ask for, you know."

Before last season, head coach Sam Pittman brought in Guiton to replace Justin Stepp as the wide receivers coach at Arkansas. Guiton was fortunate to inherit a first round draft pick at receiver in Treylon Burks, but with Burks gone, his second season presents a different challenge.

"I like the new guys coming up, the freshmen coming in," Guiton said. "It's been a group whose learning curve has jumped tremendously from spring until now. You've got some engaged guys. You've got guys who want to go compete. It's a competitive room. Everyone in there knows you can't half-step it."

Guiton and crew went into the transfer portal and landed Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood — the top receiver in the 2019 recruiting class — and Toledo transfer Matt Landers, who might be the fastest guy on Arkansas' roster.

Along with the transfers, Guiton brought in three freshmen that are already turning heads in fall camp — Isaiah Sategna, Quincey McAdoo and Sam Mbake.

The battles have been fierce through five days of camp and the team has yet to have a scrimmage. Guiton said he loves the level of competition so far.

"The competitive nature is so awesome that everyone's competing their butts off," Guiton said. "After a while, the best ones play. It's all about that execution. It's a production-based game, you win or you lose. Whether you got the job or you didn't and he's getting that job done more often, the better three is on the field."

One thing Guiton really focused on was how willing the receivers were to listen and learn.

He said he's confident that his receivers will do what he asks of them and the results will come later.

"I feel like whatever we’re stressing, whatever we’re emphasizing, we’ve got such good guys, they’re going to go out and do whatever we’re asking them to do," Guiton said. "So, I’m emphasizing (run blocking) as much as I can. With our run game, those things on the perimeter are big for us because we throw it out there, we might get light numbers out there, we can make one miss and it should be a big one."

The Hogs have an off-day today, but will practice in pads for the first time Thursday in the sixth practice of fall camp.