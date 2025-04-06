Hagen Smith dazzles in Double A debut

Former Arkansas ace Hagen Smith looked a lot like he did in a Razorback uniform during his debut Saturday for the Birmingham Barons — the Double A minor league affiliate for the Chicago White Sox.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball draft, Smith earned the start and he tossed 4.0 hitless innings while allowing one earned run with four walks and 10 strikeouts against the Knoxville Smokies, which is the Double A affiliate for the Chicago Cubs.

Rated as the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 2 pitcher in the White Sox farm system, Smith tossed 43 of his 73 total pitches for strikes and he struck out six consecutive batters to finish his outing.