Arkansas junior left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith picked up his third national pitcher of the year honor Monday, as he was named the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings National Pitcher of the Year following a stellar season for the Razorbacks.

The 2024 SEC Pitcher of the Year, Smith is just the second Arkansas pitcher to earn the honor, as he joins right-hander Kevin Kopps (2021). Arkansas is the only program in the country with multiple winners of the pitching award, which began in 2018.

Smith has also been honored as national pitcher of the year by the College Baseball Foundation and Perfect Game. He's been named a first team All-American by four different outlets so far, as well.

A native of Bullard, Texas, Smith posted 11 quality starts and 11 double-digit strikeout games this spring. He earned a 9-2 record, 2.04 ERA and 161 strikeouts across 84.0 innings.

Part of Smith’s historic season included him becoming the Diamond Hogs’ new career strikeout king by passing Nick Schmidt (2003-06, 345 strikeouts) with a total of 360 strikeouts across his three seasons in Fayetteville. Smith’s 161 punchouts were also enough to pass David Walling (1999, 155 strikeouts) for the most in a single season in program history.